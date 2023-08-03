Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Is Projected To Grow At A 21% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Video on Demand in Hospitality Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Video on Demand in Hospitality Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the video on demand in hospitality market. As per TBRC’s video on demand in hospitality market forecast, the video on demand in hospitality market size is predicted to reach a value of $65.03 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 21.8% through the forecast period.

Increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets is expected to propel the video on demand in the hospitality market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest video on demand in hospitality market share. Major players in the market include Akamai Technologies Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Avaya Holdings Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Nokia Networks, The Walt Disney Company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation.

Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Segments

1) By Solution: Pay TV, Internet Protocol Television, Over The Top

2) By Service: Training and Support, Professional Services

3) By Delivery Model: Laptops and Desktops, Smart phones and Tablets, Smart TV

4) By User Type: Hotels, Cruise or Luxury Yachts, Day Care Center, Other End Users

Video on demand refers to a technology that allows guests to choose and watch video content on their TVs or computers and use video-conferencing for hospitality purposes. TV typically uses broadcast technology, whereas video on demand uses unicast transmission. A variety of video programming is available on video on demand, including sports, entertainment, instructional, and feature films.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

