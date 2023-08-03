Submit Release
TopBuild Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Sales increased 3.4% to $1.3 billion
  • Gross margin expanded 190 basis points to 32.0%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 190 basis points to 20.9%

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “TopBuild once again delivered strong operating results, as we continue to benefit from a favorable operating environment and maintain our focus on driving improvements at both business segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. We are also encouraged by the increasing optimism we are hearing from the homebuilders.

“Our commercial and industrial business performance remains strong, with a solid backlog of projects and continued robust bidding activity. We are particularly pleased with how well our Installation branches have successfully grown their light commercial work in their respective regions and believe this will continue to be a growth driver over the long term.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the quarter ended June 30, 2022)

3 Months Ended 6/30/23
 Reported Change
Sales $1,317,262 3.4%
Gross Margin 32.0% 190 bps
SG&A as % of revenue 14.0% 10 bps
Operating Profit $237,103 14.4%
Operating Margin 18.0% 170 bps
Net Income $164,400 14.4%
Net Income per diluted share $5.18 17.5%
     
3 Months Ended 6/30/23 Adjusted Change
Sales $1,317,262 3.4%
Gross Margin 32.0% 190 bps
SG&A as % of revenue 13.9% 10 bps
Operating Profit $239,203 14.6%
Operating Margin 18.2% 180 bps
Net Income $166,685 15.4%
Net Income per diluted share $5.25 18.5%
EBITDA $275,505 13.7%
EBITDA Margin 20.9% 190 bps
     


Six Month Financial Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the six months ended June 30, 2022)

6 Months Ended 6/30/23 Reported Change
Sales $2,582,500 5.7%
Gross Margin 30.7% 140 bps
SG&A as % of revenue 13.8% (30 bps)
Operating Profit $436,534 17.6%
Operating Margin 16.9% 170 bps
Net Income $300,270 16.2%
Net Income per diluted share $9.47 20.3%
     
6 Months Ended 6/30/23 Adjusted Change
Sales $2,582,500 5.7%
Gross Margin 30.7% 140 bps
SG&A as % of revenue 13.5% (40 bps)
Operating Profit $442,292 17.5%
Operating Margin 17.1% 170 bps
Net Income $305,045 17.3%
Net Income per diluted share $9.62 21.5%
EBITDA $513,830 15.7%
EBITDA Margin 19.9% 170 bps
     


Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended June 30, 2022)

Installation 3 Months Ended 6/30/23 6 Months Ended 6/30/23
Sales $809,055 $1,576,145
Change    
Volume 2.9% 4.1%
Price 2.9% 4.3%
M&A 2.2% 2.2%
Total Change 8.0% 10.6%
Operating Margin 21.3% 20.3%
Change 260 bps 260 bps
Adj. Operating Margin 21.3% 20.3%
Change 260 bps 250 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin 23.4% 22.4%
Change 260 bps 240 bps
     
Specialty Distribution 3 Months Ended 6/30/23 6 Months Ended 6/30/23
Sales $574,488 $1,132,862
Change    
Volume -2.9% -2.9%
Price 0.6% 3.0%
M&A 0.0% 0.0%
Total Change -2.3% 0.1%
Operating Margin 15.0% 14.1%
Change 20 bps 20 bps
Adj. Operating Margin 15.0% 14.1%
Change 20 bps 20 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin 17.6% 16.7%
Change 40 bps 20 bps
     

Capital Allocation

“We are pleased with our progress to date on the acquisition front, welcoming three profitable and well-managed companies to the TopBuild family. In late July we also announced that we had signed an agreement to acquire SPI, a leading specialty distributor generating approximately $703 million in annual revenue. This acquisition will further enhance our growth platform in the three end-markets we serve and increase our recurring revenue stream from maintenance and repair operations.” added Buck.

Year-to-date the Company has completed three acquisitions; SRI Holdings, Best Insulation, and Rocky Mountain Spray Foam which, combined, are expected to contribute approximately $170 million of annual revenue.

2023 Outlook

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook (1)
($ in millions)

2023 Low High
Sales $ 5,025 $ 5,175
Adjusted EBITDA* $ 950 $ 1,000

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

(1) This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts and completions, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Additional Information

Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today’s conference call, are available on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results is scheduled for today, Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 235 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 170 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.  These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release.  Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements.  Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801


TopBuild Corp.                        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)                  
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)                  
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,    Six Months Ended June 30, 
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net sales      $ 1,317,262        $ 1,274,285        $ 2,582,500        $ 2,443,203  
Cost of sales     895,462       890,188       1,790,485       1,727,905  
Gross profit     421,800       384,097       792,015       715,298  
                         
Selling, general, and administrative expense     184,697       176,876       355,481       344,123  
Operating profit     237,103       207,221       436,534       371,175  
                         
Other income (expense), net:                        
Interest expense     (18,558 )     (13,410 )     (36,597 )     (25,375 )
Other, net     4,605       (279 )     6,528       406  
Other expense, net     (13,953 )     (13,689 )     (30,069 )     (24,969 )
Income before income taxes     223,150       193,532       406,465       346,206  
                         
Income tax expense     (58,750 )     (49,835 )     (106,195 )     (87,796 )
Net income   $ 164,400     $ 143,697     $ 300,270     $ 258,410  
                         
Net income per common share:                        
Basic   $ 5.20     $ 4.43     $ 9.51     $ 7.93  
Diluted   $ 5.18     $ 4.41     $ 9.47     $ 7.87  
                         
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     31,599,744       32,405,292       31,575,337       32,570,988  
Diluted     31,731,807       32,614,449       31,722,660       32,827,549  
                         


TopBuild Corp.                        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)            
(in thousands)                        
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,    Six Months Ended June 30, 
    2023   2022     2023   2022
Net income   $ 164,400   $ 143,697     $ 300,270   $ 258,410
Other comprehensive income (loss):                        
Foreign currency translation adjustment     4,283     (2,193 )     6,037     1,026
Comprehensive income   $ 168,683   $ 141,504     $ 306,307   $ 259,436
                         


TopBuild Corp.                
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)          
(dollars in thousands)                
    As of  
    June 30, 2023     December 31, 2022  
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 526,327     $ 240,069  
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $16,778 at June 30, 2023, and $16,281 at December 31, 2022     857,664       836,071  
Inventories, net     385,049       438,644  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     25,556       34,257  
Total current assets     1,794,596       1,549,041  
                 
Right of use assets     204,044       205,892  
Property and equipment, net     258,746       253,484  
Goodwill     1,991,949       1,966,994  
Other intangible assets, net     595,706       614,967  
Other assets     12,905       16,453  
Total assets   $ 4,857,946     $ 4,606,831  
                 
LIABILITIES                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 468,602     $ 487,114  
Current portion of long-term debt     45,142       40,068  
Accrued liabilities     180,594       199,370  
Short-term operating lease liabilities     61,825       60,880  
Short-term finance lease liabilities     2,180       2,207  
Total current liabilities     758,343       789,639  
                 
Long-term debt     1,394,794       1,417,257  
Deferred tax liabilities, net     254,777       251,481  
Long-term portion of insurance reserves     57,217       59,783  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     148,709       149,943  
Long-term finance lease liabilities     4,519       6,673  
Other liabilities     1,541       2,349  
Total liabilities     2,619,900       2,677,125  
                 
EQUITY     2,238,046       1,929,706  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 4,857,946     $ 4,606,831  
                 
    As of June 30,  
    2023     2022  
Other Financial Data                
Receivable days     50       46  
Inventory days     39       48  
Accounts payable days     64       62  
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable   $ 774,111     $ 696,615  
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †     14.9 %     15.0 %
                 
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches                


TopBuild Corp.            
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)            
(in thousands)            
             
    Six Months Ended June 30, 
    2023     2022  
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:                   
Net income   $ 300,270     $ 258,410  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     64,652       60,621  
Share-based compensation     6,886       7,061  
Loss on sale of property and equipment     621       525  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     1,440       1,427  
Provision for bad debt expense     4,031       6,404  
Loss from inventory obsolescence     3,290       3,610  
Change in certain assets and liabilities:            
Receivables, net     (37,247 )     (107,739 )
Inventories, net     54,623       (82,621 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     8,897       648  
Accounts payable     (8,806 )     47,540  
Accrued liabilities     (13,872 )     16,884  
Other, net     1,012       4,927  
Net cash provided by operating activities     385,797       217,697  
             
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (30,672 )     (36,034 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (45,948 )     (18,746 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     782       618  
Net cash used in investing activities     (75,838 )     (54,162 )
             
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:            
Repayment of long-term debt     (18,829 )     (19,287 )
Proceeds from revolving credit facility           70,000  
Repayment of revolving credit facility           (70,000 )
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards     (6,350 )     (11,667 )
Exercise of stock options     1,497       1,452  
Repurchase of shares of common stock           (150,050 )
Payment of contingent consideration     (300 )     (35 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (23,982 )     (179,587 )
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash     281       142  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     286,258       (15,910 )
Cash and cash equivalents- Beginning of period     240,069       139,779  
Cash and cash equivalents- End of period   $ 526,327     $ 123,869  
             
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:            
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities   $ 26,310     $ 36,129  
Accruals for property and equipment     1,449       563  
             


TopBuild Corp.                                          
Segment Data (Unaudited)                                          
(dollars in thousands)                                          
                                           
    Three Months Ended June 30,          Six Months Ended June 30,         
      2023       2022     Change      2023       2022     Change   
Installation                                          
Sales   $ 809,055     $ 748,968     8.0   $ 1,576,145     $ 1,425,661     10.6 %
                                           
Operating profit, as reported   $ 172,278     $ 139,919         $ 319,176     $ 252,598        
Operating margin, as reported     21.3 %     18.7 %         20.3 %     17.7 %      
                                           
Rationalization charges                           473        
Acquisition related costs     227       16           490       96        
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 172,505     $ 139,935         $ 319,666     $ 253,167        
Operating margin, as adjusted     21.3 %     18.7 %         20.3 %     17.8 %      
                                           
Share-based compensation     310       282           689       689        
Depreciation and amortization     16,791       15,319           33,284       31,004        
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 189,606     $ 155,536     21.9   $ 353,639     $ 284,860     24.1 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     23.4 %     20.8 %         22.4 %     20.0 %      
                                           
Specialty Distribution                                          
Sales   $ 574,488     $ 587,791     (2.3 )%   $ 1,132,862     $ 1,131,653     0.1 %
                                           
Operating profit, as reported   $ 85,980     $ 86,749         $ 159,313     $ 157,170        
Operating margin, as reported     15.0 %     14.8 %         14.1 %     13.9 %      
                                           
Acquisition related costs           334           340       575        
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 85,980     $ 87,083         $ 159,653     $ 157,745        
Operating margin, as adjusted     15.0 %     14.8 %         14.1 %     13.9 %      
                                           
Share-based compensation     316       287           554       641        
Depreciation and amortization     14,740       14,005           29,312       28,034        
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 101,036     $ 101,375     (0.3 )%   $ 189,519     $ 186,420     1.7 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     17.6 %     17.2 %         16.7 %     16.5 %      
                                           


TopBuild Corp.                                      
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)                                      
(dollars in thousands)                                      
                                       
    Three Months Ended June 30,          Six Months Ended June 30,         
    2023   2022   Change    2023   2022   Change 
Total net sales                                      
Sales before eliminations   $ 1,383,543     $ 1,336,759           $ 2,709,007     $ 2,557,314          
Intercompany eliminations     (66,281 )     (62,474 )           (126,507 )     (114,111 )        
Net sales after eliminations   $ 1,317,262     $ 1,274,285     3.4 %   $ 2,582,500     $ 2,443,203       5.7 %
                                       
Operating profit, as reported - segments   $ 258,258     $ 226,668           $ 478,489     $ 409,768          
General corporate expense, net     (9,957 )     (9,012 )           (20,786 )     (19,449 )        
Intercompany eliminations     (11,198 )     (10,435 )           (21,169 )     (19,144 )        
Operating profit, as reported   $ 237,103     $ 207,221           $ 436,534     $ 371,175          
Operating margin, as reported     18.0     16.3           16.9     15.2        
                                       
Rationalization charges                             473          
Acquisition related costs     2,100       1,577             5,758       4,654          
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 239,203     $ 208,798           $ 442,292     $ 376,302          
Operating margin, as adjusted     18.2     16.4           17.1     15.4        
                                       
Share-based compensation     3,751       3,334             6,886       7,061          
Depreciation and amortization     32,551       30,122             64,652       60,621          
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 275,505     $ 242,254     13.7 %   $ 513,830     $ 443,984       15.7 %
EBITDA margin, as adjusted     20.9     19.0           19.9     18.2        
                                       
Sales change period over period     42,977                   139,297                
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period     33,251                   69,846                
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales     77.4                 50.1              
                                       
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.                    
                                       


TopBuild Corp.                          
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)                          
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)                          
                           
    Three Months Ended June 30,      Six Months Ended June 30, 
    2023   2022     2023   2022
Gross Profit Reconciliation                          
                           
Net sales   $ 1,317,262     $ 1,274,285       $ 2,582,500     $ 2,443,203  
                           
Gross profit, as reported   $ 421,800     $ 384,097       $ 792,015     $ 715,298  
                           
Acquisition related costs                         121  
Gross profit, as adjusted   $ 421,800     $ 384,097       $ 792,015     $ 715,419  
                           
Gross margin, as reported     32.0     30.1       30.7     29.3
Gross margin, as adjusted     32.0     30.1       30.7     29.3
                           
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation                          
                           
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported   $ 184,697     $ 176,876       $ 355,481     $ 344,123  
                           
Rationalization charges                         473  
Acquisition related costs     2,100       1,577         5,758       4,533  
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted   $ 182,597     $ 175,299       $ 349,723     $ 339,117  
                           
Operating Profit Reconciliation                          
                           
Operating profit, as reported   $ 237,103     $ 207,221       $ 436,534     $ 371,175  
                           
Rationalization charges                         473  
Acquisition related costs     2,100       1,577         5,758       4,654  
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 239,203     $ 208,798       $ 442,292     $ 376,302  
                           
Operating margin, as reported     18.0     16.3       16.9     15.2
Operating margin, as adjusted     18.2     16.4       17.1     15.4
                           
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation                          
                           
Income before income taxes, as reported   $ 223,150     $ 193,532       $ 406,465     $ 346,206  
                           
Rationalization charges                         473  
Acquisition related costs     2,100       1,577         5,758       4,654  
Income before income taxes, as adjusted     225,250       195,109         412,223       351,333  
                           
Tax rate at 26.0%     (58,565 )     (50,728 )       (107,178 )     (91,347 )
Income, as adjusted   $ 166,685     $ 144,381       $ 305,045     $ 259,986  
                           
Income per common share, as adjusted   $ 5.25     $ 4.43       $ 9.62     $ 7.92  
                           
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     31,731,807       32,614,449         31,722,660       32,827,549  
                           


TopBuild Corp.                        
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)                        
(dollars in thousands)                        
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,    Six Months Ended June 30, 
    2023   2022   2023   2022
Net sales                        
Same branch:                        
Installation   $ 792,529     $ 748,968     $ 1,544,775     $ 1,425,661  
Specialty Distribution     574,488       587,791       1,132,862       1,131,653  
Eliminations     (66,281 )     (62,474 )     (126,507 )     (114,111 )
Total same branch     1,300,736       1,274,285       2,551,130       2,443,203  
                         
Acquisitions (a):                        
Installation   $ 16,526     $     $ 31,370     $  
Total acquisitions     16,526             31,370        
Total   $ 1,317,262     $ 1,274,285     $ 2,582,500     $ 2,443,203  
                         
EBITDA, as adjusted                        
Same branch   $ 272,939     $ 242,254     $ 509,715     $ 443,984  
Acquisitions (a)     2,566             4,115        
Total   $ 275,505     $ 242,254     $ 513,830     $ 443,984  
                         
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales                        
Same branch (b)     21.0 %           20.0      
Acquisitions (c)     15.5           13.1      
Total (d)     20.9     19.0     19.9     18.2
                         
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales                        
Same branch (e)     116.0           60.9      
Acquisitions (c)     15.5           13.1      
Total (f)     77.4           50.1      
                         
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months                        
(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales                        
(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales                        
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales                        
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales                  
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales                        
                         


TopBuild Corp.                        
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)                        
(in thousands)                        
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,    Six Months Ended June 30, 
    2023   2022   2023   2022
Net income, as reported   $ 164,400   $ 143,697   $ 300,270   $ 258,410
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:                        
Interest expense and other, net     13,953     13,689     30,069     24,969
Income tax expense     58,750     49,835     106,195     87,796
Depreciation and amortization     32,551     30,122     64,652     60,621
Share-based compensation     3,751     3,334     6,886     7,061
Rationalization charges                 473
Acquisition related costs     2,100     1,577     5,758     4,654
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 275,505   $ 242,254   $ 513,830   $ 443,984
                         


TopBuild Corp.                            
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)                            
(in thousands)                            
  2022   2023   Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
  Q3   Q4   Q1   Q2   June 30, 2023
Net Sales $ 1,300,998   $ 1,264,543   $ 1,265,238   $ 1,317,262   $ 5,148,041
Acquisitions proforma adjustment †   17,576     18,279     6,187     -     42,042
Net sales, acquisition adjusted $ 1,318,574   $ 1,282,822   $ 1,271,425   $ 1,317,262   $ 5,190,083
                             
                             
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches                      
                             


TopBuild Corp.            
2023 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)          
(in millions)            
             
  Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2023  
    Low     High  
Estimated net income $ 543.0     586.0  
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:          
Interest expense and other, net   62.0     59.0  
Income tax expense   191.0     206.0  
Depreciation and amortization   131.0     128.0  
Share-based compensation   15.0     14.0  
Acquisition related costs   8.0     7.0  
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted $ 950.0   $ 1,000.0  
             
   
             

 

 


