Gloria DeGaetano, Founder and CEO of The Parent Coaching Institute to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Raising children is one of the toughest and most rewarding jobs we will ever have to face. Between juggling a hectic work schedule and our busy day to day lives, bringing up well-adjusted kids in a digital driven world can be extremely tough and sometimes exhausting and absolutely taxing. Fortunately, by working with highly qualified professionals, trained and certified to be parent coaches through the Parent Coaching Institute, there are ways to shift our approach to gain insight that will encourage us to create solid healthy relationship with our children and build strong family relationships for generations to come.

Gloria DeGaetano is the Founder and CEO of The Parent Coaching Institute (PCI) and the author of several books, including Parenting Well in a Media Age and most recently, Patterns Over Time: A Research Summary on Screen Time and Healthy Development. The Parent Coaching Institute (PCI) offers Parent Coach Certification® training for family professionals, coaching services for parents, and specialized programs for companies and organizations. For over 20 years, PCI has been offering these services and is recognized as the global leader in the parent coaching industry.

Using evidence-based strategies and a well-researched framework for communication and analysis, PCI Certified Parent Coaches® trained in DeGaetano’s coaching model, work with parents to help them create awareness of new possibilities and find practical solutions to frustrating challenges.

DeGaetano explains, “There has never been a greater need or a better time for parent coaches. PCI parent coaches work from the heart and are highly skilled. The PCI attracts some of the best and brightest professionals around the globe, including teachers, social workers, counselors and other family professionals who want to make a difference in the world.”

With hundreds of PCI coaches world-wide, these outstanding experienced professionals participate in a rigorous one-year training program that yields highly effective, remarkable results. In fact, in order to even be considered for the PCI’s parent coach training program applicants must have solid experience working with parents and be familiar with child and adolescent development. This ensures that they become the most outstanding coaches possible.

DeGaetano based her formation of parent coaching on the significant positive results seen when individuals hired life or executive coaches. She adds, “Since the 1980’s life and executive coaching have been breakthroughs, delivering a structured approach that supports large scale transformational change. Parent coaching is no exception because it assists struggling parents to navigate the challenges of parenting and ultimately allows their strengths to shine through, reaping highly-effective results. PCI trained parent coaches offer tools, resources, and methodologies while implementing research-based strategies so our clients can be the parents they want to be.”

PCI parent coaching meets the unique needs of overwhelmed parents, whether they are dealing with the challenges of first-time pregnancy, family issues, or becoming empty nesters. Using the PCI’s strength-based coaching model, they continually focus on the parent’s positive qualities, encouraging them to build on their capabilities and use their strengths to create practical solutions.

Gloria also emphasizes that coaching isn’t about telling parents what to do. A parent coach asks reflective questions and acts as a thinking partner, empowering parents to find the answers from within.

No stone is left unturned as coaches help parents work through a variety of challenges and issues. For instance, PCI coaching addresses the considerable challenges of social media and digital issues negatively affecting today’s children and teens. One way to handle this overwhelming problem is by encouraging kids to have a strong self of self that teaches them not to rely on outside validation from social media. When instead, kids focus on acts of kindness and selflessness towards themselves and others, it helps them move through life with resilience and self-confidence.

Another fundamental part of PCI parent coaching is fostering a growth mindset so individuals can aptly continue to develop their skills by working hard, evolving, flourishing, and doing so with the unwavering determination and self-belief that they can accomplish anything their heart desires.

PCI Certified Parent Coaches offer a 30-minute, no cost, no obligation consultation that any eager parent can take advantage of. Parents can search for a PCI Coach on PCI’s website to find the right fit for their unique situation. https://www.thepci.org/findcoach/

It is evident that DeGaetano loves her work and has a great passion for helping today’s parents. “Raising a family is immensely rewarding but it can also be extremely difficult, and I want parents to know there are absolutely fruitful, wonderful, joyful ways to make their parenting journey much easier, more practical, and worth every effort we put into it. By working with a PCI parent coach, you will discover how enriching and energizing it is to expand your skills and capabilities and love every second of what it means to be a loving parent.”

Close Up Radio will feature Gloria De Gaetano in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday August 7th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.thepci.org

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno