RF Chip Inductor Industry on the Rise: Estimated to Reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2031 with Surging Wireless Device Demand, TMR Report

Increasing adoption of smartphones, expanding wireless networks, and rising investments in telecommunications infrastructure to drive the RF chip inductor market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global RF chip inductor market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for RF chip inductors is expected to close at US$ 0.9 billion.



The rapid expansion of wireless communication technologies, including 5G networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other RF-enabled devices, is driving the need for RF chip inductors as these inductors play a crucial role in filtering and regulating RF signals, ensuring efficient and reliable wireless communication.

The proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) revolution has led to an increasing number of connected devices and sensors that require RF chip inductors for wireless communication and data transfer. With the increased IoT applications continuing to expand across various industries, the demand for RF chip inductors is also growing.

The rapid growth in the consumer electronics industry including smart home devices, wireless headphones, gaming consoles, and smart TVs, is driving the need for RF chip inductors. RF chip inductors are used in healthcare devices, industrial automation, and remote monitoring systems, supporting advancements in these sectors.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 878.9 Mn Estimated Value US$ 1.8 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 8.1% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 179 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Structure Type, Inductance Range, Application, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered AEM Components (USA), Inc., Coilcraft Inc., Coilmaster Electronics Co., Ltd., Johanson Technology Incorporated, KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation, Laird Technologies, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Samwha Capacitor Group, Viking Tech Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, Other Key Players

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the RF chip inductor market was valued at US$ 0.8 billion

By type, the demand for ceramic RF chip inductors remains high during the forecast period

Based on the end-use industry, the consumer electronics segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on application, the infotainment system segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for automotive electronics

RF Chip Inductor: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing demand for faster data transfer rates in communication systems and data centers requires RF chip inductors with high-quality factors (Q factors) and low losses to maintain signal integrity.



The increasing integration of wireless communication systems in automobiles for infotainment, telematics, and connectivity applications is boosting the demand for RF chip inductors in the automotive sector.



Ongoing research and development efforts by semiconductor manufacturers and electronic component suppliers are leading to the introduction of improved RF chip inductors with better performance and efficiency.

RF Chip Inductor – Regional Analysis

North America held a significant share of the RF chip inductor market, driven by the strong presence of technology and telecommunications companies. The region's early adoption of advanced wireless communication technologies, such as 5G, and the continuous development of IoT devices contributed to the demand for RF chip inductors.

The Asia-Pacific region remains a prominent market for RF chip inductors, driven by the rapid growth of the electronics industry, increasing smartphone adoption, and the proliferation of IoT devices.

Competitive Landscape

The global RF chip inductor market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global RF chip inductor market report:

AEM Components (USA), Inc.

Coilcraft Inc.

Coilmaster Electronics Co., Ltd.

Johanson Technology Incorporated

KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation

Laird Technologies

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Samwha Capacitor Group

Viking Tech Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

Other Key Players

Key Developments in the Global RF Chip Inductor Market

Murata is a prominent player in the RF chip inductor market and has been consistently introducing new products to meet the increasing demand for high-frequency applications. The company has focused on developing compact and high-performance RF chip inductors for smartphones, IoT devices, and 5G-enabled equipment.

. has been expanding its portfolio of RF chip inductors to cater to various frequency bands and applications. The company's recent developments have focused on addressing the needs of 5G networks, automotive connectivity, and IoT devices. In February 2022 - Gowanda Electronics, announces the introduction of its first ceramic core chip inductor series for power applications – SMP0603. This new power series is ideal for use in test & measurement, industrial control, and automotive sectors. These high-performance chip inductors can also be utilized in RF applications in commercial, medical, and military markets.



RF Chip Inductor Market- Key Segments

Type

Ceramic

Ferrite

Structure Type

Film

Wire Wound

Multilayer

Air Core

Inductance Range

Up to 100 nH

100 nH - 200 nH

200 nH - 400 nH

400 nH - 800 nH

800 nH - 3.3 µH

Above 3.3 µH

Application

Infotainment Systems

Smartphones

Portable Electronics

Broadband

Computer Peripherals

RFIDs

RF Transceivers

Others (PCS Modules, Medical Imaging, etc.)

End-use Industry

Automotive and Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Electronics

IT and Telecommunications

Industrial

Others (Healthcare, Energy and Utility, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

