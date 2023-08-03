Submit Release
Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Second Quarter Pre-tax Income of $19.0 million

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) today reported second quarter total revenues of $109.0 million and pre-tax earnings of $19.0 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, aggregate lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were $89.8 million and spare parts and equipment sales were $4.6 million. The Company reported increased total revenues in the second quarter when compared to the prior year period, primarily due to an increase in the Company's core lease rent and short-term maintenance revenues driven by continued global recovery in travel.

“Our second quarter results reflect the fundamental strength of our core leasing business,” said Austin Willis, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “A scarcity of serviceable spare engines and strong demand from the airlines, continues to drive favorable lease rates and terms.”

“Despite huge demand and industry-wide shortages, our teams continue to deliver for our customers that planned ahead and signed up for our custom-built programs as well as for those requiring ad hoc support,” said Brian R. Hole, President. “As always, people make the difference and ours are world class.”

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (at or for the period ended June 30, 2023, as compared to June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2022):

  • Lease rent revenue increased by $17.7 million, or 48.3%, to $54.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $36.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase is due to an increase in the number of engines acquired and placed on lease, including an increase in utilization compared to that of the prior period.
  • Maintenance reserve revenue was $35.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 46.1%, compared to $24.2 million in the same quarter of 2022. There was $6.8 million long-term maintenance revenue recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $15.1 million in the comparable prior period. “Non-reimbursable” maintenance reserve revenue is directly influenced by on lease engine flight hours and cycles. Engines out on lease with “non-reimbursable” usage fees generated $28.6 million of short-term maintenance revenues, compared to $9.2 million in the comparable prior period. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, there was $19.8 million and $6.3 million, respectively, of cumulative deferred in-substance fixed payment use fees included in “Unearned revenue.”
  • Spare parts and equipment sales decreased to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Gain on sale of leased equipment was $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting the sale of two engines and other parts and equipment from the lease portfolio. Gain on sale of leased equipment was $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting the sale of eight engines.
  • There was no gain on sale of financial assets during the second quarter of 2023 as we did not sell any notes receivable. Gain on sale of financial assets was $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting the sale of four notes receivable.
  • The Company generated $19.0 million of pre-tax income in the second quarter of 2023, a 73.2% increase as compared to pre-tax income of $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • The book value of lease assets we own directly or through our joint ventures, inclusive of our notes receivable, maintenance rights, and investments in sales-type leases, was $2,551.3 million at June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Company also managed 339 engines, aircraft and related equipment on behalf of other parties.
  • The Company maintained $242.0 million of undrawn revolver capacity at June 30, 2023.
  • Diluted weighted average income per common share was $2.02 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to diluted weighted average income of $0.81 in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Book value per diluted weighted average common share outstanding increased to $64.69 at June 30, 2023, compared to $64.27 at December 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2023, $2,161.7 million of equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $95.0 million of notes receivable, $14.0 million of maintenance rights, and $5.8 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 348 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $2,111.9 million equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $81.4 million of notes receivable, $17.7 million of maintenance rights, and $6.4 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 339 engines, 13 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (“WLFC”) leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
    Three months ended June 30,       Six months ended June 30,    
      2023       2022     % Change     2023       2022     % Change
REVENUE                        
Lease rent revenue   $ 54,416     $ 36,704     48.3 %   $ 107,636     $ 74,829     43.8 %
Maintenance reserve revenue     35,415       24,245     46.1 %     58,913       39,079     50.8 %
Spare parts and equipment sales     4,550       6,792     (33.0 )%     9,602       13,422     (28.5 )%
Interest revenue     2,258       1,865     21.1 %     4,304       3,978     8.2 %
Gain on sale of leased equipment     4,461       498     795.8 %     4,328       2,796     54.8 %
Gain on sale of financial assets           3,116     (100.0 )%           3,116     (100.0 )%
Other revenue     7,896       4,855     62.6 %     13,748       9,672     42.1 %
Total revenue     108,996       78,075     39.6 %     198,531       146,892     35.2 %
                         
EXPENSES                        
Depreciation and amortization expense     22,494       21,612     4.1 %     45,043       43,421     3.7 %
Cost of spare parts and equipment sales     3,058       7,014     (56.4 )%     7,557       11,876     (36.4 )%
Write-down of equipment     1,671       78     2,042.3 %     1,671       21,195     (92.1 )%
General and administrative     38,327       20,427     87.6 %     71,598       44,032     62.6 %
Technical expense     4,919       3,436     43.2 %     7,748       9,082     (14.7 )%
Net finance costs:                        
Interest expense     19,085       16,023     19.1 %     37,474       32,906     13.9 %
Total net finance costs     19,085       16,023     19.1 %     37,474       32,906     13.9 %
Total expenses     89,554       68,590     30.6 %     171,091       162,512     5.3 %
                         
Income (Loss) from operations     19,442       9,485     105.0 %     27,440       (15,620 )   (275.7 )%
(Loss) Income from joint ventures     (474 )     1,469     (132.3 )%     (1,635 )     (1,147 )   42.5 %
Income (Loss) before income taxes     18,968       10,954     73.2 %     25,805       (16,767 )   (253.9 )%
Income tax expense (benefit)     5,152       5,046     2.1 %     7,595       (1,474 )   (615.3 )%
Net income (loss)     13,816       5,908     133.9 %     18,210       (15,293 )   (219.1 )%
Preferred stock dividends     811       811     %     1,612       1,612     %
Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs     21       21     %     42       42     %
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders   $ 12,984     $ 5,076     155.8 %   $ 16,556     $ (16,947 )   (197.7 )%
                         
Basic weighted average income (loss) per common share   $ 2.04     $ 0.83         $ 2.65     $ (2.81 )    
Diluted weighted average income (loss) per common share   $ 2.02     $ 0.81         $ 2.57     $ (2.81 )    
                         
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding     6,354       6,129           6,239       6,040      
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding     6,442       6,246           6,449       6,040      


Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
    June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 5,918     $ 12,146  
Restricted cash     49,094       76,870  
Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation     2,161,650       2,111,935  
Maintenance rights     14,032       17,708  
Equipment held for sale     2,713       3,275  
Receivables, net of allowances     52,259       46,954  
Spare parts inventory     41,764       38,577  
Investments     53,716       56,189  
Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation     37,329       35,350  
Intangible assets, net     1,100       1,129  
Notes receivable, net of allowances     95,047       81,439  
Investments in sales-type leases, net of allowances     5,827       6,440  
Other assets     83,507       87,205  
Total assets   $ 2,603,956     $ 2,575,217  
         
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 41,927     $ 43,040  
Deferred income taxes     137,884       132,516  
Debt obligations     1,827,021       1,847,278  
Maintenance reserves     73,872       59,453  
Security deposits     22,528       20,490  
Unearned revenue     33,626       17,863  
Total liabilities     2,136,858       2,120,640  
         
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value)     49,931       49,889  
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock ($0.01 par value)     68       66  
Paid-in capital in excess of par     21,740       20,386  
Retained earnings     373,965       357,493  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax     21,394       26,743  
Total shareholders’ equity     417,167       404,688  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,603,956     $ 2,575,217  


CONTACT: Scott B. Flaherty
  Chief Financial Officer
  (561) 349-9989

