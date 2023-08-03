Privia Health Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Practice Collections +13.7% compared to 2Q’22

Implemented Providers +9.3% compared to 2Q’22

Company Updated Full Year 2023 Guidance



ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced financial results for the second quarter and six month periods ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $413.4 million, compared to total revenue of $335.5 million for the prior year second quarter (+23.2%). Gross Profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $90.2 million, compared to $75.4 million for the prior year second quarter. Operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $7.0 million, compared to operating loss of $(5.3) million for the prior year second quarter. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $7.3 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to net loss of $(10.5) million, or $(0.10) per share, for the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 included $9.2 million in non-cash stock compensation expense and $1.4 million in other expenses. Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 included $18.5 million in non-cash stock compensation expense and $1.1 million in other expenses.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $20.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $15.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the prior year second quarter (+34.2%).

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income, as well as other non-GAAP reconciliations, are presented in tables near the end of this press release.

Key operating and non-GAAP financial metrics include:

Practice Collections for the second quarter of 2023 were $700.0 million, compared to $615.5 million for the same period in 2022 (+13.7%).

Care Margin for the second quarter of 2023 was $91.6 million, compared to $76.2 million for the same period in 2022 (+20.2%).

Platform Contribution for the second quarter of 2023 was $44.6 million, compared to $37.5 million for the same period in 2022 (+19.0%).

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $19.3 million, compared to $15.5 million for the same period in 2022 (+24.3%).

Implemented Providers for the second quarter of 2023 were 3,870, compared to 3,541 for the same period in 2022 (+9.3%).

Value-Based Care Attributed Lives for the second quarter of 2023 were approximately 1,084,000, compared to 856,000 for the same period in 2022 (+26.6%).

The Company's balance sheet at June 30, 2023 included $317.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding bank debt.

Six Months

Total revenue was $799.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase from $649.3 million for the same period in 2022 (+23.1%). Operating income for the first six months of 2023 was $13.7 million, compared to operating loss of $(16.8) million for the same period in the prior year 2022.

Net income for the first six months of 2023 was $14.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(28.0) million, or $(0.26) per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. Excluding non-cash or non-recurring expenses, non-GAAP adjusted net income for the first six months of 2023 was $40.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $30.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2022 (+32.2%).

Key operating and non-GAAP financial metrics include:

Practice Collections for the first six months of 2023 were $1.36 billion, compared to $1.18 billion for the same period in the prior year (+15.4%).

Care Margin was $175.7 million, compared to $147.8 million for the six months ended in June 30, 2023 (+18.8%).

Platform Contribution for the first six months of 2023 was $86.0 million, compared to $72.5 million for the same period in the prior year (+18.7%).

Adjusted EBITDA was $36.2 million, compared to $30.3 million for the six months ended in June 30, 2023 (+19.3%).

Financial and Business Outlook a b c d

Privia Health updated its full-year 2023 guidance, as follows:

FY 2022 Initial FY 2023

Guidance at 2.28.23a Current FY

2023 Guidance

($ in millions) Actual Low High 8.3.23 Implemented Providers 3,606 4,050 4,150 Mid to High End Attributed Lives 856,000 1,050,000 1,150,000 Midpoint Practice Collections $ 2,424.1 $ 2,700 $ 2,850 Midpoint GAAP Revenue $ 1,356.7 $ 1,550 $ 1,650 Mid to High End Care Margin $ 305.6 $ 350 $ 365 Mid to High End Platform Contribution $ 148.5 $ 160 $ 168 Mid to High End Adjusted EBITDAc $ 60.9 $ 70 $ 74 Mid to High End

Practice Collections guidance includes impact of paused capitated agreement previously announced

Adjusted EBITDA guidance includes approximately $8-10 million in start-up costs for new geographies and ACOs

Capital expenditures are expected to be less than $1 million in full-year 2023

Approximately 80-90% of Adjusted EBITDA expected to convert to free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures) in FY 2023

Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of gross margin, operating income and net income. This is because the Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of certain GAAP components of such reconciliations due to market-related assumptions that are not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that may arise. For these reasons, management is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures. See “Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information as to how the Company defines and calculates Implemented Providers, Attributed Lives, Practice Collections, Care Margin, Platform Contribution, and Adjusted EBITDA, and for a reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures to Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share. Certain non-recurring or non-cash and other expenses will be treated as an add back in the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, and the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, the details of which can be found in the Reconciliation schedules near the end of this and in future quarterly financial press releases. Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.

Privia Medical Group to Launch in Washington State

On August 1, 2023, Privia Health announced a definitive agreement to enter the state of Washington in partnership with Walla Walla Clinic, a multi-specialty practice with more than 50 providers caring for patients in three locations. Walla Walla Clinic will serve as the anchor practice for Privia Medical Group — Washington. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, and Walla Walla Clinic is expected to be implemented on the Privia Platform by the end of 2023.

Expansion of and Changes to Board of Directors

The Company elected four new members to its Board of Directors. David S. Wichmann and Pamela O. Kimmet joined the Board effective August 1, 2023. Mr. Wichmann served as CEO of UnitedHealth Group from 2017 to 2021, concluding a 23-year career at the company. Ms. Kimmet is a seasoned HR executive with broad experience across the corporate landscape and extensive human capital expertise gained in businesses both in and out of healthcare.

Adam Boehler also joined the Privia Health Board of Directors effective July 1, 2023. Mr. Boehler is founder and Managing Partner of Rubicon Founders. He previously served as served as Senior Advisor for Value-based Transformation and Innovation to the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Previously, he served as Deputy Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and as Director of the Innovation Center at CMS (CMMI).

In addition, Parth Mehrotra joined the Board effective July 1, 2023, the date he became the Company’s CEO. Shawn Morris retired as CEO, but remains on the Board. Jeff Bernstein, Managing Director of Goldman Sachs, and Will Sherrill, Principal with Pamplona Capital, resigned from the Board effective August 1, 2023 and July 1, 2023, respectively, following their firms’ sale of its ownership positions in Privia Health through a secondary offering that closed on May 8, 2023.

Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations(a)

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 413,351 $ 335,536 $ 799,627 $ 649,337 Operating expenses: Provider expense 321,718 259,311 623,973 501,498 Cost of platform 50,200 42,384 94,930 83,656 Sales and marketing 5,956 4,819 11,242 9,480 General and administrative 26,808 33,107 52,759 69,217 Depreciation and amortization 1,690 1,165 3,030 2,283 Total operating expenses 406,372 340,786 785,934 666,134 Operating income (loss) 6,979 (5,250 ) 13,693 (16,797 ) Interest (income) expense, net (817 ) 663 (2,630 ) 895 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 7,796 (5,913 ) 16,323 (17,692 ) Provision for income taxes 1,436 5,468 3,561 11,776 Net income (loss) 6,360 (11,381 ) 12,762 (29,468 ) Less: loss attributable to non-controlling interests (914 ) (906 ) (1,836 ) (1,483 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. $ 7,274 $ (10,475 ) $ 14,598 $ (27,985 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic $ 0.06 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.26 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.26 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 116,161,251 108,685,835 115,588,313 108,374,181 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 124,570,875 108,685,835 124,467,343 108,374,181

(a) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.





Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets(a)

(in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 317,945 $ 347,992 Accounts receivable 319,839 189,604 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,216 14,366 Total current assets 654,000 551,962 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 2,876 3,386 Right-of-use asset 7,555 8,089 Intangible assets, net 96,238 57,387 Goodwill 135,050 126,938 Deferred tax asset 37,109 40,368 Other non-current assets 4,746 4,683 Total non-current assets 283,574 240,851 Total assets $ 937,574 $ 792,813 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 48,870 $ 52,837 Provider liability 306,368 208,424 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,206 3,013 Total current liabilities 358,444 264,274 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, non-current 6,508 8,490 Other non-current liabilities 1,313 1,000 Total non-current liabilities 7,821 9,490 Total liabilities 366,265 273,764 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1,171 1,148 Additional paid-in capital 726,156 714,639 Accumulated deficit (202,095 ) (216,693 ) Total Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 525,232 499,094 Non-controlling interest 46,077 19,955 Total stockholders’ equity 571,309 519,049 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 937,574 $ 792,813

(a) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(a)

(unaudited)

(in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 12,762 $ (29,468 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 581 615 Amortization of intangibles 2,449 1,668 Amortization of debt issuance costs — 687 Stock-based compensation 14,628 43,351 Deferred tax expense 3,259 11,542 Changes in asset and liabilities: Accounts receivable (130,235 ) (96,487 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,850 ) (6,491 ) Other non-current assets and right-of-use asset 473 2,225 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,967 ) (5,651 ) Provider liability 97,944 81,169 Operating lease liabilities (1,789 ) (1,263 ) Other long-term liabilities (32 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (5,777 ) 1,897 Cash from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (72 ) (73 ) Business Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (24,856 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (24,928 ) (73 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of note payable — (33,250 ) Proceeds from exercised stock options 5,783 2,917 Repurchase of non-controlling interest (5,694 ) — Proceeds from non-controlling interest 569 125 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 658 (30,208 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (30,047 ) (28,384 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 347,992 320,577 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 317,945 $ 292,193 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 57 $ 647 Income taxes paid $ 599 $ 245

(a) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Additional Financial Information

Revenues disaggregated by source:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 FFS-patient care $ 230,987 $ 211,286 $ 458,776 $ 415,630 FFS-administrative services 27,172 23,635 53,568 46,641 Capitated revenue 86,695 57,738 164,955 106,068 Shared savings 52,846 32,094 96,774 60,053 Care management fees (PMPM) 13,568 9,476 22,126 18,280 Other revenue 2,083 1,307 3,428 2,665 Total Revenue $ 413,351 $ 335,536 $ 799,627 $ 649,337

The Company’s liabilities for unpaid medical claims under at-risk capitation arrangements:

June 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2023 2022 Balance, beginning of period $ 28,617 $ — Incurred health care costs: Current year 161,016 106,068 Prior years 6,360 — Total claims incurred $ 167,376 $ 106,068 Claims paid: Current year $ (102,326 ) $ (72,041 ) Prior year (30,467 ) — Total claims paid $ (132,793 ) $ (72,041 ) Balance, end of period $ 63,200 $ 34,027

Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Privia Health reviews a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate the Company’s business, measure performance, identify trends affecting the Company’s business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Key Metrics(a)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited; $ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Implemented Providers (as of end of period)(1) 3,870 3,541 3,870 3,541 Attributed Lives (as of end of period)(2) 1,084,000 856,000 1,084,000 856,000 Practice Collections(3) $ 700.0 $ 615.5 $ 1,358.9 $ 1,177.3 (1)Implemented Providers is defined as the total of all service professionals on Privia Health’s platform at the end of a given period who are credentialed by Privia Health and billed for medical services, in both Owned and Non-Owned Medical Groups during that period. (2)Attributed Lives are defined as any patient that a payer deems attributed to Privia Health, in both Owned and Non-Owned Medical Groups, to deliver care as part of a Value Based Care arrangement. (3)Practice Collections are defined as the total collections from all practices in all markets and all sources of reimbursement that the Company receives for delivering care and providing Privia Health’s platform and associated services. Practice Collections differ from revenue by including collections from Non-Owned Medical Groups. (a)Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)(a)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Care Margin $ 91,633 $ 76,225 $ 175,654 $ 147,839 Platform Contribution $ 44,619 $ 37,505 86,017 72,470 Platform Contribution Margin 48.7 % 49.2 % 49.0 % 49.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,312 $ 15,534 36,176 30,335 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.1 % 20.4 % 20.6 % 20.5 % (4)In addition to results reported in accordance with GAAP, Privia Health discloses Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Platform Contribution margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Each are defined as follows:• Care Margin is Gross Profit excluding amortization of intangible assets.



• Platform Contribution is Gross Profit, excluding amortization of intangible assets, less Cost of platform and excluding stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of platform.



• Platform Contribution margin is Platform Contribution divided by Care Margin.



• Adjusted EBITDA is net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. shareholders and subsidiaries excluding non-controlling interests, provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance charges and other nonrecurring expenses.



• Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Care Margin. (a) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Care Margin(a)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 413,351 $ 335,536 $ 799,627 $ 649,337 Provider expense (321,718 ) (259,311 ) (623,973 ) (501,498 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,399 ) (856 ) (2,449 ) (1,668 ) Gross Profit $ 90,234 $ 75,369 $ 173,205 $ 146,171 Amortization of intangibles assets 1,399 856 2,449 1,668 Care margin $ 91,633 $ 76,225 $ 175,654 $ 147,839 (a)Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Platform Contribution(a)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 413,351 $ 335,536 $ 799,627 $ 649,337 Provider expense (321,718 ) (259,311 ) (623,973 ) (501,498 ) Amortization of intangibles assets (1,399 ) (856 ) (2,449 ) (1,668 ) Gross Profit $ 90,234 $ 75,369 $ 173,205 $ 146,171 Amortization of intangibles assets 1,399 856 2,449 1,668 Cost of platform (50,200 ) (42,384 ) (94,930 ) (83,656 ) Stock-based compensation(5) 3,186 3,664 5,293 8,287 Platform Contribution $ 44,619 $ 37,505 $ 86,017 $ 72,470 (a) Slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (5) Amount represents stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of Platform.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA(a)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 7,274 $ (10,475 ) $ 14,598 $ (27,985 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (914 ) (906 ) (1,836 ) (1,483 ) Provision for income taxes 1,436 5,468 3,561 11,776 Interest (income) expense (817 ) 663 (2,630 ) 895 Depreciation and amortization 1,690 1,165 3,030 2,283 Stock-based compensation 9,247 18,470 14,628 43,351 Other expenses(6) 1,396 1,149 4,825 1,498 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,312 $ 15,534 $ 36,176 $ 30,335 (a)Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (6)Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, legal, severance and certain non-recurring costs. Employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises of $0.8 million and $1.1 million was recorded for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share(a)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 7,274 $ (10,475 ) $ 14,598 $ (27,985 ) Stock-based compensation 9,247 18,470 14,628 43,351 Intangible amortization expense 1,399 856 2,449 1,668 Provision for income tax 1,436 5,468 3,561 11,776 Other expenses(6) 1,396 1,149 4,825 1,498 Adjusted net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. $ 20,752 $ 15,468 $ 40,061 $ 30,308 Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.35 $ 0.28 Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.32 $ 0.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 116,161,251 108,685,835 115,588,313 108,374,181 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 124,570,875 122,549,934 124,467,343 121,942,820 (a)Any slight variations in totals due to rounding. (6)Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, legal, severance and certain non-recurring costs. Employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises of $0.8 million and $1.1 million was recorded for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.



