An Insightful Analysis of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market was pegged at $2.65 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit $3.36 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Bone Grafts: Bone grafts are materials used to facilitate bone healing and regeneration. Autografts, which involve using a patient's own bone, have been the gold standard for many years. However, due to limitations such as donor site morbidity, the demand for alternative grafting options has increased. Allografts (grafts from human donors) and synthetic grafts are commonly used alternatives.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic and Dental Disorders: The rising incidence of orthopedic and dental disorders, such as osteoarthritis, periodontal diseases, and fractures, is driving the demand for bone grafts and substitutes. These conditions often require surgical interventions and the use of grafting materials to promote bone healing and regeneration.

Growing Aging Population: The global population is aging, with an increasing number of elderly individuals. Aging is associated with a higher risk of orthopedic and dental problems, including bone fractures, degenerative joint diseases, and tooth loss. This demographic shift is creating a larger patient pool requiring bone grafts and substitutes, driving market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Material Type:

a. Autografts: Bone grafts derived from the patient's own body, typically harvested from another site, such as the iliac crest.

b. Allografts: Bone grafts sourced from human donors.

c. Xenografts: Bone grafts derived from animal sources, such as bovine or porcine.

d. Synthetic Grafts: Artificial bone graft materials, including ceramics, polymers, and composites.

e. Others: This category may include growth factors, bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs), and tissue-engineered grafts.

Application:

a. Orthopedic: Bone grafts and substitutes used in orthopedic surgeries, such as spinal fusion, joint reconstruction, and fracture repair.

b. Dental: Bone grafts and substitutes used in dental applications, particularly in dental implant procedures for jawbone augmentation.

c. Others: This category may include maxillofacial surgeries, trauma cases, and other specialized applications.

End User:

a. Hospitals and Clinics: Bone grafts and substitutes are widely used in hospitals and outpatient clinics for various orthopedic and dental procedures.

b. Dental Clinics: Specific to dental applications, bone grafts and substitutes are commonly utilized in dental clinics during implant surgeries.

c. Others: This category may include ambulatory surgical centers and specialized orthopedic or dental centers.

Geography:

The market can be segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Product Type:

a. Granules and Putty: Granulated bone grafts or bone graft substitutes that can be molded or packed into the desired shape.

b. Injectable: Liquid or flowable bone graft materials that can be injected or delivered through minimally invasive techniques.

c. Blocks: Solid blocks or wedges of bone grafts or substitutes used for structural support or larger bone defects.

d. Strips and Sheets: Thin strips or sheets of bone grafts or substitutes used in specific applications, such as spinal fusion.

e. Others: This category may include scaffolds, 3D-printed grafts, and customized grafting solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

NuVasive Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Baxter International Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

