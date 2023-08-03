Flash News: OKX Users Invited to 'Spin to Win' in Lead-up to Trade Like a Pro Campaign

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 3, 2023.



New OKX Users Offered the Chance to Win USDT Rewards in Spin to Win Event

From August 3, 2023, new users who sign up to OKX and complete level-2 KYC verification will have the chance to enrol in a 'Spin to Win' event and win USDT, USDT contract vouchers and USDT fee rebates.

The offer is being launched in the lead-up to OKX's 'Trade Like a Pro' brand campaign, which will outline how users on OKX can get the lowest fees, the fastest transactions, powerful APIs and more.

To participate, users should navigate to OKX's Trade Like a Pro page and register. They will then receive a ticket that they can use after August 10 to spin and win a guaranteed prize in the event.

For further updates, please refer to the OKX Support Center.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

