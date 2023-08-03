Submit Release
Lamar Advertising Company Announces Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Operating Results

Three Month Results

  • Net revenue was $541.1 million
  • Net income was $130.9 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $253.9 million

Six Month Results

  • Net revenue was $1.01 billion
  • Net income was $207.1 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $451.9 million

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (the “Company” or “Lamar”) (Nasdaq: LAMR), a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces the Company’s operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"As we moved into the third quarter, we observed a slowdown in business activity," Lamar chief executive Sean Reilly said. "Although we still feel positive about our efforts to control expenses, revenue for the second half of 2023 is not shaping up as we anticipated it would. As a result, we are revising our guidance for full-year diluted AFFO to a range of $7.13 to $7.28 per share."

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net revenue increased 4.5%
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.3%
  • Diluted AFFO per share decreased 2.1%

Second Quarter Results

Lamar reported net revenues of $541.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 versus $517.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, a 4.5% increase. Operating income for the second quarter of 2023 increased $10.3 million to $176.8 million as compared to $166.5 million for the same period in 2022. Lamar recognized net income of $130.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to net income of $134.2 million for the same period in 2022, a decrease of $3.3 million, primarily related to an increase in interest expense of $14.2 million over the same period in 2022. Net income per diluted share was $1.28 and $1.32 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $253.9 million versus $243.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 4.3%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $198.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 versus $210.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $12.4 million. Free cash flow for the second quarter of 2023 was $159.2 million as compared to $166.6 million for the same period in 2022, a 4.4% decrease.

For the second quarter of 2023, funds from operations, or FFO, was $200.6 million versus $197.6 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of 1.6%. Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, for the second quarter of 2023 was $194.4 million compared to $196.9 million for the same period in 2022, a decrease of 1.3%. Diluted AFFO per share decreased 2.1% to $1.90 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $1.94 for the same period in 2022.

Acquisition-Adjusted Three Months Results

Acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the second quarter of 2023 increased 2.7% over acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the second quarter of 2022. Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 increased 2.9% as compared to acquisition-adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022. Acquisition-adjusted net revenue and acquisition-adjusted EBITDA include adjustments to the 2022 period for acquisitions and divestitures for the same time frame as actually owned in the 2023 period. See “Reconciliation of Reported Basis to Acquisition-Adjusted Results”, which provides reconciliations to GAAP for acquisition-adjusted measures.

Six Month Results

Lamar reported net revenues of $1.01 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023 versus $969.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a 4.5% increase. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased $8.6 million to $295.6 million as compared to $287.0 million for the same period in 2022. Lamar recognized net income of $207.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to net income of $226.4 million for the same period in 2022, a decrease of $19.3 million, primarily related to an increase in interest expense of $28.8 million over the same period in 2022. Net income per diluted share was $2.02 and $2.23 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $451.9 million versus $434.6 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of 4.0%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $306.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $5.8 million as compared to the same period in 2022. Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $272.5 million as compared to $301.1 million for the same period in 2022, a 9.5% decrease.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, funds from operations, or FFO, was $344.1 million versus $353.9 million for the same period in 2022, a decrease of 2.8%. Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $338.5 million compared to $348.8 million for the same period in 2022, a decrease of 3.0%. Diluted AFFO per share decreased 3.2% to $3.32 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $3.43 for the same period in 2022.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, Lamar had $661.1 million in total liquidity that consisted of $608.3 million available for borrowing under its revolving senior credit facility, $5.0 million under its Accounts Receivable Securitization Program and $47.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. There were $133.0 million in borrowings outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility and $234.9 million outstanding under the Accounts Receivable Securitization Program as of the same date.

Revised Guidance

We are updating our 2023 guidance issued in February 2023. We now expect net income per diluted share for fiscal year 2023 to be between $4.72 and $4.80, with diluted AFFO per share between $7.13 and $7.28. See “Supplemental Schedules Unaudited REIT Measures and Reconciliations to GAAP Measures” for reconciliation to GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding sales trends. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: (1) our significant indebtedness; (2) the state of the economy and financial markets generally, including inflationary pressures and the effect of the broader economy on the demand for advertising; (3) the continued popularity of outdoor advertising as an advertising medium; (4) our need for and ability to obtain additional funding for operations, debt refinancing or acquisitions; (5) our ability to continue to qualify as a Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) and maintain our status as a REIT; (6) the regulation of the outdoor advertising industry by federal, state and local governments; (7) the integration of companies and assets that we acquire and our ability to recognize cost savings or operating efficiencies as a result of these acquisitions; (8) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (9) changes in tax laws applicable to REITs or in the interpretation of those laws; (10) our ability to renew expiring contracts at favorable rates; (11) our ability to successfully implement our digital deployment strategy; and (12) the market for our Class A common stock. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. These statements speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the statements, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented the following measures that are not measures of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”): adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), free cash flow, funds from operations (“FFO”), adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”), diluted AFFO per share, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense. Our management reviews our performance by focusing on these key performance indicators not prepared in conformity with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP performance indicators are meaningful supplemental measures of our operating performance and should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures are determined as follows:

  • We define adjusted EBITDA as net income before income tax expense (benefit), interest expense (income), loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and investments, equity in earnings (loss) of investees, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on disposition of assets, transaction expenses and investments and capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.
  • Free cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less interest, net of interest income and amortization of deferred financing costs, current taxes, preferred stock dividends and total capital expenditures.
  • We use the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts definition of FFO, which is defined as net income before gains or losses from the sale or disposal of real estate assets and investments and real estate related depreciation and amortization and including adjustments to eliminate unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest.
  • We define AFFO as FFO before (i) straight-line revenue and expense; (ii) capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net; (iii) stock-based compensation expense; (iv) non-cash portion of tax provision; (v) non-real estate related depreciation and amortization; (vi) amortization of deferred financing costs; (vii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (viii) transaction expenses; (ix) non-recurring infrequent or unusual losses (gains); (x) less maintenance capital expenditures; and (xi) an adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest.
  • Diluted AFFO per share is defined as AFFO divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
  • Outdoor operating income is defined as operating income before corporate expenses, stock-based compensation, capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net, transaction expenses, depreciation and amortization and loss (gain) on disposition of assets.
  • Acquisition-adjusted results adjusts our net revenue, direct and general and administrative expenses, outdoor operating income, corporate expense and EBITDA for the prior period by adding to, or subtracting from, the corresponding revenue or expense generated by the acquired or divested assets before our acquisition or divestiture of these assets for the same time frame that those assets were owned in the current period. In calculating acquisition-adjusted results, therefore, we include revenue and expenses generated by assets that we did not own in the prior period but acquired in the current period. We refer to the amount of pre-acquisition revenue and expense generated by or subtracted from the acquired assets during the prior period that corresponds with the current period in which we owned the assets (to the extent within the period to which this report relates) as “acquisition-adjusted results”.
  • Acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense adjusts our total operating expense to remove the impact of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, transaction expenses, capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net, and loss (gain) on disposition of assets and investments. The prior period is also adjusted to include the expense generated by the acquired or divested assets before our acquisition or divestiture of such assets for the same time frame that those assets were owned in the current period.

Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense are not intended to replace other performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow, FFO and AFFO do not represent cash flows from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and, therefore, these measures should not be considered indicative of cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense are presented as we believe each is a useful indicator of our current operating performance. Specifically, we believe that these metrics are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because (1) each is a key measure used by our management team for purposes of decision making and for evaluating our core operating results; (2) adjusted EBITDA is widely used in the industry to measure operating performance as it excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization, which may vary significantly among companies, depending upon accounting methods and useful lives, particularly where acquisitions and non-operating factors are involved; (3) adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense each provides investors with a meaningful measure for evaluating our period-over-period operating performance by eliminating items that are not operational in nature and reflect the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, operating costs, general and administrative expenses and interest costs; (4) acquisition-adjusted results is a supplement to enable investors to compare period-over-period results on a more consistent basis without the effects of acquisitions and divestitures, which reflects our core performance and organic growth (if any) during the period in which the assets were owned and managed by us; (5) free cash flow is an indicator of our ability to service debt and generate cash for acquisitions and other strategic investments; (6) outdoor operating income provides investors a measurement of our core results without the impact of fluctuations in stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization and corporate expenses; and (7) each of our Non-GAAP measures provides investors with a measure for comparing our results of operations to those of other companies.

Our measurement of adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense may not, however, be fully comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, FFO, AFFO, diluted AFFO per share, free cash flow, outdoor operating income, acquisition-adjusted results and acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measures have been included herein.

Conference Call Information

A conference call will be held to discuss the Company’s operating results on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. central time. Instructions for the conference call and Webcast are provided below:

Conference Call

All Callers: 1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634
Passcode: 63104
   
Live Webcast: www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations
   
Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations
  Available through Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
   
Company Contact: Buster Kantrow
  Director of Investor Relations
  (225) 926-1000
  bkantrow@lamar.com

General Information

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 361,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 4,600 displays.

LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES 
 		 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
 		 
(UNAUDITED)
 		 
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
 		 
         
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net revenues $ 541,137     $ 517,852     $ 1,012,469     $ 969,240  
Operating expenses (income)                
Direct advertising expenses   172,543       167,360       340,301       324,186  
General and administrative expenses   88,309       84,210       169,191       165,973  
Corporate expenses   26,366       22,920       51,106       44,473  
Stock-based compensation   4,406       7,443       12,446       9,223  
Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net   (760 )     (637 )     (86 )     309  
Transaction expenses         3,676             3,676  
Depreciation and amortization   75,158       67,750       148,283       136,377  
Gain on disposition of assets   (1,676 )     (1,374 )     (4,364 )     (1,937 )
Total operating expense   364,346       351,348       716,877       682,280  
Operating income   176,791       166,504       295,592       286,960  
Other expense (income)                
Interest income   (477 )     (279 )     (938 )     (494 )
Interest expense   43,649       29,493       85,093       56,279  
Equity in earnings of investee   (449 )     (355 )     (627 )     (1,101 )
    42,723       28,859       83,528       54,684  
Income before income tax expense   134,068       137,645       212,064       232,276  
Income tax expense   3,180       3,440       4,978       5,920  
Net income   130,888       134,205       207,086       226,356  
Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest   268             425        
Net income attributable to controlling interest   130,620       134,205       206,661       226,356  
Preferred stock dividends   91       91       182       182  
Net income applicable to common stock $ 130,529     $ 134,114     $ 206,479     $ 226,174  
Earnings per share:                
Basic earnings per share $ 1.28     $ 1.32     $ 2.03     $ 2.23  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.28     $ 1.32     $ 2.02     $ 2.23  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic   101,917,200       101,486,547       101,855,104       101,413,458  
Diluted   102,104,429       101,660,120       102,047,875       101,602,743  
OTHER DATA                
Free Cash Flow Computation:                
Adjusted EBITDA $ 253,919     $ 243,362     $ 451,871     $ 434,608  
Interest, net   (41,520 )     (27,735 )     (80,861 )     (52,835 )
Current tax expense   (2,373 )     (1,886 )     (5,323 )     (4,708 )
Preferred stock dividends   (91 )     (91 )     (182 )     (182 )
Total capital expenditures   (50,722 )     (47,043 )     (93,007 )     (75,802 )
Free cash flow $ 159,213     $ 166,607     $ 272,498     $ 301,081  


 
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
 
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW DATA
(IN THOUSANDS)
 
  June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
  (Unaudited)    
Selected Balance Sheet Data:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,779     $ 52,619  
Working capital deficit $ (293,017 )   $ (361,485 )
Total assets $ 6,521,044     $ 6,475,214  
Total debt, net of deferred financing costs (including current maturities) $ 3,388,786     $ 3,312,805  
Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,170,494     $ 1,195,374  


  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
  (Unaudited)
Selected Cash Flow Data:              
Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 198,162   $ 210,592   $ 306,874   $ 312,630
Cash flows used in investing activities $ 77,345   $ 225,036   $ 130,009   $ 308,378
Cash flows used in financing activities $ 106,626   $ 9,570   $ 181,781   $ 12,283


 
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Reconciliation of Cash Flows Provided by Operating              
Activities to Free Cash Flow:              
Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 198,162     $ 210,592     $ 306,874     $ 312,630  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   16,785       4,517       64,457       64,818  
Total capital expenditures   (50,722 )     (47,043 )     (93,007 )     (75,802 )
Preferred stock dividends   (91 )     (91 )     (182 )     (182 )
Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net   (760 )     (637 )     (86 )     309  
Transaction expenses         3,676             3,676  
Other   (4,161 )     (4,407 )     (5,558 )     (4,368 )
Free cash flow $ 159,213     $ 166,607     $ 272,498     $ 301,081  
               
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:              
Net income $ 130,888     $ 134,205     $ 207,086     $ 226,356  
Interest income   (477 )     (279 )     (938 )     (494 )
Interest expense   43,649       29,493       85,093       56,279  
Equity in earnings of investee   (449 )     (355 )     (627 )     (1,101 )
Income tax expense   3,180       3,440       4,978       5,920  
Operating income   176,791       166,504       295,592       286,960  
Stock-based compensation   4,406       7,443       12,446       9,223  
Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net   (760 )     (637 )     (86 )     309  
Transaction expenses         3,676             3,676  
Depreciation and amortization   75,158       67,750       148,283       136,377  
Gain on disposition of assets   (1,676 )     (1,374 )     (4,364 )     (1,937 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 253,919     $ 243,362     $ 451,871     $ 434,608  
               
Capital expenditure detail by category:              
Billboards - traditional $ 15,423     $ 10,091     $ 28,961     $ 18,223  
Billboards - digital   24,109       28,618       41,541       41,954  
Logo   3,991       3,595       7,131       6,003  
Transit   670       1,714       1,389       2,204  
Land and buildings   3,517       1,146       7,691       2,635  
Operating equipment   3,012       1,879       6,294       4,783  
Total capital expenditures $ 50,722     $ 47,043     $ 93,007     $ 75,802  


 
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
 
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023     2022   % Change     2023     2022   % Change
Reconciliation of Reported Basis to                      
Acquisition-Adjusted Results(a):                      
Net revenue $ 541,137   $ 517,852   4.5 %   $ 1,012,469   $ 969,240   4.5 %
Acquisitions and divestitures       9,024             21,973    
Acquisition-adjusted net revenue   541,137     526,876   2.7 %     1,012,469     991,213   2.1 %
Reported direct advertising and G&A expenses   260,852     251,570   3.7 %     509,492     490,159   3.9 %
Acquisitions and divestitures       5,634             13,534    
Acquisition-adjusted direct advertising and                                  
G&A expenses   260,852     257,204   1.4 %     509,492     503,693   1.2 %
Outdoor operating income   280,285     266,282   5.3 %     502,977     479,081   5.0 %
Acquisition and divestitures       3,390             8,439    
Acquisition-adjusted outdoor operating income   280,285     269,672   3.9 %     502,977     487,520   3.2 %
Reported corporate expense   26,366     22,920   15.0 %     51,106     44,473   14.9 %
Acquisitions and divestitures                      
Acquisition-adjusted corporate expenses   26,366     22,920   15.0 %     51,106     44,473   14.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA   253,919     243,362   4.3 %     451,871     434,608   4.0 %
Acquisitions and divestitures       3,390             8,439    
Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA $ 253,919   $ 246,752   2.9 %   $ 451,871   $ 443,047   2.0 %


(a)      Acquisition-adjusted net revenue, direct advertising and general and administrative expenses, outdoor operating income, corporate expenses and EBITDA include adjustments to 2022 for acquisitions and divestitures for the same time frame as actually owned in 2023.


 
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022     % Change     2023       2022     % Change
Reconciliation of Net Income to Outdoor                      
Operating Income:                      
Net income $ 130,888     $ 134,205     (2.5) %   $ 207,086     $ 226,356     (8.5) %
Interest expense, net   43,172       29,214           84,155       55,785      
Equity in earnings of investee   (449 )     (355 )         (627 )     (1,101 )    
Income tax expense   3,180       3,440           4,978       5,920      
Operating income   176,791       166,504     6.2 %     295,592       286,960     3.0 %
Corporate expenses   26,366       22,920           51,106       44,473      
Stock-based compensation   4,406       7,443           12,446       9,223      
Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net   (760 )     (637 )         (86 )     309      
Transaction expenses         3,676                 3,676      
Depreciation and amortization   75,158       67,750           148,283       136,377      
Gain on disposition of assets   (1,676 )     (1,374 )         (4,364 )     (1,937 )    
Outdoor operating income $ 280,285     $ 266,282     5.3 %   $ 502,977     $ 479,081     5.0 %


 
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022     % Change     2023       2022     % Change
Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to                      
Acquisition-Adjusted Consolidated Expense:                      
Total operating expense $ 364,346     $ 351,348     3.7 %   $ 716,877     $ 682,280     5.1 %
Gain on disposition of assets   1,676       1,374           4,364       1,937      
Depreciation and amortization   (75,158 )     (67,750 )         (148,283 )     (136,377 )    
Transaction expenses         (3,676 )               (3,676 )    
Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net   760       637           86       (309 )    
Stock-based compensation   (4,406 )     (7,443 )         (12,446 )     (9,223 )    
Acquisitions and divestitures         5,634                 13,534      
Acquisition-adjusted consolidated expense $ 287,218     $ 280,124     2.5 %   $ 560,598     $ 548,166     2.3 %


 
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED REIT MEASURES
AND RECONCILIATIONS TO GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Adjusted Funds from Operations:              
Net income $ 130,888     $ 134,205     $ 207,086     $ 226,356  
Depreciation and amortization related to real estate   72,056       64,549       142,406       130,075  
Gain from sale or disposal of real estate, net of tax   (1,587 )     (1,319 )     (4,307 )     (1,773 )
Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest   (717 )     124       (1,052 )     (771 )
Funds from operations $ 200,640     $ 197,559     $ 344,133     $ 353,887  
Straight-line expense   1,383       1,228       2,340       2,143  
Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net   (760 )     (637 )     (86 )     309  
Stock-based compensation expense   4,406       7,443       12,446       9,223  
Non-cash portion of tax provision   807       1,554       (345 )     1,212  
Non-real estate related depreciation and amortization   3,102       3,202       5,877       6,303  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   1,652       1,479       3,294       2,950  
Transaction expenses         3,676             3,676  
Capitalized expenditures-maintenance   (17,548 )     (18,488 )     (30,240 )     (31,673 )
Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest   717       (124 )     1,052       771  
Adjusted funds from operations $ 194,399     $ 196,892     $ 338,471     $ 348,801  
Divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   102,104,429       101,660,120       102,047,875       101,602,743  
Diluted AFFO per share $ 1.90     $ 1.94     $ 3.32     $ 3.43  


 
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
UNAUDITED REIT MEASURES
AND RECONCILIATIONS TO GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
 
Revised projected 2023 Adjusted Funds From Operations:
  Year ended December 31, 2023
  Low   High
Net income $ 482,400     $ 490,000  
Depreciation and amortization related to real estate   278,000       278,000  
Gain from sale or disposal of real estate, net of tax   (7,000 )     (7,000 )
Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest   (1,700 )     (1,700 )
Funds from operations $ 751,700     $ 759,300  
Straight-line expense   4,200       4,200  
Capitalized contract fulfillment costs, net   500       500  
Stock-based compensation expense   12,000       20,000  
Non-cash portion of tax provision   2,400       2,400  
Non-real estate related depreciation and amortization   12,000       12,000  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   6,600       6,600  
Capitalized expenditures-maintenance   (63,000 )     (63,000 )
Adjustments for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest   1,700       1,700  
Adjusted funds from operations $ 728,100     $ 743,700  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   102,150,000       102,150,000  
Diluted earnings per share $ 4.72     $ 4.80  
Diluted AFFO per share $ 7.13     $ 7.28  


The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable and reflects our expectations as of August 3, 2023. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates as a result of various factors, and we refer to the cautionary language regarding “forward-looking statements” included in the press release when considering this information.


