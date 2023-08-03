Leavening Agents Market Is Anticipated To Surge With an Impressive CAGR Of 4.2% During 2031

Leavening Agents Market

The leavening agents market is primarily driven by the rise in the popularity of baked goods

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Leavening Agents Market generated $6.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $9.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Increase in popularity of baked food products, rise in demand for bread as functional food, rise in standard of living among people, rapid urbanization, and drastic changes in lifestyle & food habits of emerging countries drive the growth of the global leavening agents market. Closure of retail stores, disruption in export & import activities, dynamic changes in expenditure pattern during the pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

According to the leavening agents market analysis, the market is segmented into form, end-user industry, and region. Based on state, the market is bifurcated into biological and chemical. According to the end-user industry, the market is categorized into food, personal & health care, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

According to the leavening agents market opportunities, by form, the chemical segment was a considerable contributor to the market and is expected to sustain its contribution throughout the leavening agents market forecast period. Chemical leavening agents produce carbon dioxide gas when water is added and in response to heat. They are used in quick bread, refrigerated biscuit dough cakes, and cookies. Dynamic changes in lifestyle and food habits, a rise in demand for convenience food, including ready-to-eat & ready-to-cook food, and a rise in bread consumption as functional food are likely to propel the growth of leavening agents during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global leavening agents market based on form, end-user industry, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The players operating in the global leavening agents industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Cargill, Inc., Corbion N.V., Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kraft Heinz Company, Novozymes A/S, Puratos Group NV, and Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH Co. KG.

Based on end-user industry, the food segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global leavening agents market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The personal and health care segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The report analyzes these key players in the global leavening agents market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

