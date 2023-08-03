Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market to Reach US$ 1,848 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.5% CAGR: IMARC Group

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Report

The growing prevalence of diseases, such as respiratory, leishmaniasis, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big is The Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market?

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled "Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" by IMARC Group, finds that the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market size reached US$ 1,325 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,848 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.

What is Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery?

Pharmaceutical drug delivery refers to the science and technology involved in delivering therapeutic substances to specific sites within the body where they can exert their intended pharmacological effects. It comprises oral, injectable, transdermal, and inhalation drug delivery, where inhalers and nebulizers are used to deliver medications directly to the respiratory system, making them effective for treating respiratory conditions. It is convenient, patient-friendly, and can enhance adherence to treatment regimens. It ensures drugs reach the intended site, increasing their effectiveness. It plays an important role in enhancing the efficacy and safety of medications, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for pharmaceutical drug delivery, as they are crucial in personalized medicine and customizing treatments to individual patients based on their unique needs, represents one of the crucial factors impelling the growth of the market.

Besides this, the rising employment of pharmaceutical drug delivery to manage chronic diseases, alleviate symptoms, treat acute conditions, and even deliver vaccines is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growing occurrence of various chronic ailments among the masses, such as diabetes, arthritis, thyroiditis, and cardiovascular diseases, is offering a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, increasing advancements in pharmaceutical drug delivery to broaden treatment possibilities are strengthening the growth of the market.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Eli Lilly and Company, GSK plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi S.A.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type and end use.

Breakup by Route of Administration:

• Oral Drug Delivery

• Injectable Drug Delivery

• Topical Drug Delivery

• Ocular Drug Delivery

• Pulmonary Drug Delivery

• Implantable Drug Delivery

• Transmucosal Drug Delivery

• Nasal Drug Delivery

Breakup by Application:

• Infectious Diseases

• Cancer

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Diabetes

• Respiratory Diseases

• Central Nervous System Disorders

• Autoimmune Diseases

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Home Care Settings

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

