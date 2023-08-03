Kavro TAC-II (FR): A Revolutionary Ballistic Tactical Vest and Plate Carrier by MKU
MKU Limited, a global leader in advanced ballistic protection solutions, recently unveiled the Kavro TAC-II (FR) Male Tactical Vest and Plate Carrier.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe's body armour and personal protection market is projected to exceed US$700 million by 2031. Major contributors to regional spending are Russia, the UK, and Germany. The growth is driven by ongoing efforts to equip military and law enforcement with protective gear. Germany is presently investing in soft armour and combat boots for its forces, leading to increased spending in these segments over the next decade.
MKU Limited, a global leader in advanced ballistic protection solutions, recently unveiled the Kavro TAC-II (FR) Male Tactical Vest and Plate Carrier. This ground-breaking breakthrough has been tested extensively to deliver exceptional performance, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the capabilities of Europe's special forces, providing unparalleled protection and confidence in challenging situations.
Keeping Europe's unique requirements in mind, MKU engineered the Kavro TAC-II (FR) to meet and exceed current industry standards. Moreover, the armour distinguishes itself by its unique dual functionality as a ballistic tactical vest and plate carrier, making it an ideal solution for Europe's elite forces for unmatched protection, durability, and agility in the face of emerging threats.
Ballistic testing, endurance experiments, and environmental simulations, like 1000 hours of accelerated climatic aging trials at challenging temperatures of +80°C and a minimum relative humidity of 93%, has validated the Kavro TAC-II (FR)'s unrivalled performance, comfort and durability, guaranteeing consistent performance even in the harshest and most demanding operational environments.
TAC-II (FR) offers enhanced versatility, with features designed to meet the needs of modern combat scenarios, such as provisions to install ballistic plates from the front, back, and sides, depending on mission requirements. It can be worn alone, with a soft ballistic panel, with an ICW hard ballistic plate, or as a plate carrier with a standalone plate.
Integrated MOLLE system on the front, the back and sides also help the user to adapt to various combat scenarios effortlessly. Smart Quick Release System provides quick opening/closing capabilities in dynamic situations. Removable comfort pads enhance prolonged wear comfort, while adjustable straps ensure a customizable fit for individuals of different body types without compromising mobility.
To achieve the ideal blend of protection, mobility, and comfort, the Kavro TAC-II (FR) uses cutting-edge materials and modern techniques. Its sturdy structure features OEKO TEX Standard 100 certified fabric from ALPEX, a well-known French company. The fabric made of Nylon 6,6 (PA Cordura) is very durable due to its strong resistance to fire and abrasion. Furthermore, the fabric is perspiration-resistant, assuring longevity and effectiveness in adverse weather conditions.
The Kavro TAC-II (FR) provides comprehensive coverage to vital areas, and its meticulous design eliminates ballistic weak points and prevents the generation of harmful secondary projectiles. Additionally, the armour features a 2.5 KN extraction device fixed to its back, ensuring safe extraction in critical, high-risk environments.
MKU designed the Kavro TAC-II (FR) plate carrier to accommodate diverse body types to fit chest circumferences from 70 cm to 160 cm, waist circumferences from 60 cm to 140 cm, and statures ranging from 1.50 m to 2.10 m. Tailor-made designs are also available for soldiers not covered by standard sizes, ensuring a perfect fit for everyone.
MKU has a history of supplying armouring solutions to the German Army, ballistic shields to Norway and Sweden police, ballistic armour plates to Spain border police and body armour to Estonia. The Kavro TAC-II (FR) exemplifies advanced defence solutions, reflecting India and France's commitment to safety and security for Europe's elite forces.
