Meat Extract Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Meat Extract Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the meat extract market. As per TBRC’s meat extract market forecast, the meat extract market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.85 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.9% through the forecast period.

Growing demand for protein-rich food products and beverages is expected to fuel the meat extract market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest meat extract market share. Major meat extract market leaders include Givaudan, Haco Holding AG, International Dehydrated Foods Inc., Carnad Natural Taste, Titan Biotech, Bhagwati Chemical, Nikken Foods Co. Ltd., Colin Ingredients, NH Foods Limited, Inthaco Co. Ltd., Activ International, Maverick Biosciences Pty Ltd., Nippon Ham Group.

Global Market Segments
1) By Form: Powder, Liquid, Granules, Paste
2) By Meat: Beef, Chicken, Pork, Lamb, Other Meats
3) By Application: Industrial, Commercial

The meat extract market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, and lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements, including combines, cotton ginning machinery, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm- type) poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, power lawnmowers, snowblower and throwers (residential-type) tractors and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type).

The Business Research Company

