Dr. Michael Armour of Strategic Leadership Development International to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Mike Armour (or Doctor Mike, as he is popularly known) has compiled an exceptional leadership record in far-ranging fields of endeavor. He is a multi-dimensional achiever, and it consistently puts him in demand as an executive coach, business advisor and trainer-- focused on management, leadership, cultural transformation and other aspects of enhancing performance at both individual and organizational levels.

Dr. Mike holds a PhD from UCLA and has accumulated years of experience and wisdom by triumphing in some of the most challenging leadership scenarios, and that has included turning around organizations that were headed for collapse. Therefore, he is uniquely qualified to help organizations and their employees prevail in individual quests, marketplace goals, and turbulent economic times. Wise leadership is the impetus for it all.

In his August interviews, Dr. Mike is going to talk about the distinction between leadership and management, as well as the ways in which the two overlap in organizational plans and projects.

As an eminent Leadership Development Coach with 30-plus years of experience, he is an expert at nurturing the skills and acumen needed for both management and leadership success. Having a people-focus is an integral part of what distinguishes leadership. Being capable of engaging members of the team is also key. And team building, along with special activities that inspire it, has become so essential in business that it’s now a specialty in its own right.

Dr. Mike will further examine which type of style is better for an organization, a management dominated or leadership-dominated one, and define what constitutes true leadership. Additionally, he will outline the markings of a high-performance team.

According to Warren Bennis, a similar and well;-regarded organizational consultant (now deceased) “ A manager administers while a leader innovates. The leader has a longer-range perspective. He/she is not looking at the bottom line, but at the horizon.” This is a significant difference to consider when a company is hiring or grooming a leader.

Dr. Mike has had numerous leadership experiences in his lifetime, including as a US Naval Intelligence Officer. He founded his flagship entity, SDLI and its Leader Perfect suite of services to help individual executives and companies achieve peak performance. In this latest radio and podcast commitment, he will share his strategic advice on leadership in a new and interesting way.

Close Up Radio will Feature Dr. Mike Armour in a series of discussions on Mondays at 2:00pm In August, with Jim Masters on the 7th, 21st and 28th, and with Doug Llewelyn on the 14th

Listen to the Shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about Michael Armour and his work visit https://www.michaelarmour.com/