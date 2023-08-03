Press Release

Nokia first to announce manufacturing of broadband network electronics products for BEAD program in U.S.

Nokia partners with Sanmina Corporation to manufacture products in the U.S. at the Sanmina Pleasant Prairie facility in Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

Manufacturing of Nokia’s fiber-optic broadband electronics products to start in 2024.

Scale of Nokia fiber-optic broadband electronic production expected to bring up to 200 new jobs to the state of Wisconsin.

In addition to broadband products, Nokia plans to manufacture optical modules in the U.S., bringing additional high-tech jobs to the country.

3 August, 2023

Pleasant Prairie, Kenosha County, Wisconsin – Today Nokia has become the first telecom company to announce the manufacturing of fiber-optic broadband network electronics products and optical modules in the U.S. for use in the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

Using thin strands of glass to transmit data with light, fiber-optic networks have become the backbone of today’s digital economy and are used to connect everything to fast, reliable gigabit data services. Seventy percent of fiber broadband lines in North America are powered by Nokia. Now, partnering with Sanmina Corporation, Nokia will manufacture in the U.S. several fiber-optic broadband products at Sanmina’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Pleasant Prairie, Kenosha County, Wisconsin, bringing up to 200 new jobs to the state.

By manufacturing fiber-optic technology in the U.S., Nokia will be able to supply its products and services to critical projects like BEAD that are focused on narrowing the digital divide, helping to further contribute to the nation’s economic growth and job creation. Having access to technology that is built in the U.S. is an important requirement for states and infrastructure players seeking to participate in BEAD and the $42.45bn of available funding allocated for broadband rollouts to unserved and underserved communities.

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, said: “At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together. We are committed to connecting people and communities. However, many Americans still lack adequate connectivity, leaving them at a disadvantage when it comes to accessing work, education and healthcare. Programs like BEAD can change this. By bringing the manufacturing of our fiber-optic broadband access products to the U.S., BEAD participants will be able to work with us to bridge the digital divide. We look forward to bringing more Americans online.”

Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, said: “President Biden and I are delivering on our promise to strengthen our economy by investing in working people, expanding domestic manufacturing, empowering small business owners, and rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure—today’s announcement is a direct result of this work. Our investments in broadband infrastructure are creating jobs in Wisconsin and across the nation, and increasing access to reliable, high-speed internet so everyone in America has the tools they need to thrive in the 21st century.”

U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, said: “President Biden promised to bring high-speed internet to every corner of America, and to do it with American workers and American-made equipment. This announcement is proof that he's delivering on that promise. When we invest in American manufacturing and American jobs, there's no limit to what we can achieve. Thanks to the President's leadership, we’re going to connect everyone in America and create a strong and equitable economy that’s built for the future."

Jure Sola, Chairman and CEO of Sanmina, said: “Sanmina has been manufacturing in the U.S. for more than forty years and we are excited to partner with Nokia to support their efforts to build robust and resilient high-tech fiber broadband networks that will connect people and societies. By continuing to invest in domestic manufacturing, Nokia and Sanmina will be able to help create a sustainable future for the industry, one that drives job growth and ensures the fiber products produced embody the quality and excellence associated with American manufacturing.”

Nokia fiber-optic broadband products manufactured in the U.S. will include:

Optical Line Termination card for a modular Access Node

A small form factor OLT

OLT optical modules

An “outdoor-hardened” Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

