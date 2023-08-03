Retail Drug Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart
Retail Drug Market by Excellent Revenue Growth
Retail Drug Market will witness a 9.9% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Retail Drug market to witness a CAGR of 9.9% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Retail Drug Market Breakdown by Application (Equipment Retail, Drug Retail, Health Products Retail, Chemical Medicine Retail, Medicinal Materials Retail, Proprietary Chinese Medicine Retail, Others) by Type (Pain Relievers, Antacids and Acid Reducers, Cough and Cold Medications, Allergy Medications, Topical Analgesics, Antifungals, Eye Drops, Sleep Aids, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Retail Drug market size is estimated to increase by USD 21.3 Billion at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 18.8 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Retail Drug Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Retail Drug market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are CVS Health Corporation (United States), Walgreens Boots Alliance (United States), Rite Aid Corporation (United States), Walmart Inc (United States), Costco Wholesale Corporation (United States), McKesson Corporation (United States), AmerisourceBergen Corporation (United States), Cardinal Health, Inc (United States), Kroger Co (United States), Target Corporation (United States)
Definition:
The retail drug market refers to the segment of the pharmaceutical industry that involves the sale of prescription and over-the-counter drugs directly to consumers through retail outlets such as pharmacies, drugstores, supermarkets, and online platforms.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Retail Drug Market: Pain Relievers, Antacids and Acid Reducers, Cough and Cold Medications, Allergy Medications, Topical Analgesics, Antifungals, Eye Drops, Sleep Aids, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements
Key Applications/end-users of Retail Drug Market: Equipment Retail, Drug Retail, Health Products Retail, Chemical Medicine Retail, Medicinal Materials Retail, Proprietary Chinese Medicine Retail, Others
Market Trends:
The trend towards self-medication and increased consumer awareness about healthcare have also contributed to the expansion of the retail drug market.
Market Drivers:
Growing global population and increasing healthcare needs.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion into emerging markets with a growing middle-class population and increasing healthcare expenditure.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: CVS Health Corporation (United States), Walgreens Boots Alliance (United States), Rite Aid Corporation (United States), Walmart Inc (United States), Costco Wholesale Corporation (United States), McKesson Corporation (United States), AmerisourceBergen Corporation (United States), Cardinal Health, Inc (United States), Kroger Co (United States), Target Corporation (United States)
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Retail Drug Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
