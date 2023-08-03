Global Firewall-As-A-Service Market Is Projected To Grow At A 26% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Firewall-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Firewall-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s firewall-as-a-service market forecast, the firewall-as-a-service market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.39 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 26.0% through the forecast period.

The increase in the number of fraud cases and cyber-attacks is expected to propel the growth of the firewall as a service market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest firewall-as-a-service market share. Major firewall-as-a-service market leaders include Barracuda Networks Inc., Cisco Syatems Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Cato Networks, Forcepoint, Fortinet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Inc., Palo Alto Networks, WatchGuard, Microsoft.

Firewall-As-A-Service Market Segments

1) By Service Type: Traffic Monitoring and Control, Compliance and Audit Management, Reporting and Log Management, Automation and Orchestration, Security Management

2) By Deployment: Private, Hybrid

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises

4) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Retail and Consumer goods, Other Verticals

This type of service (FWaaS) is a firewall solution delivered as a cloud-based service that allows companies to simplify IT infrastructure. This type of service filters network traffic to safeguard organizations from both inside and outside threats.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Firewall-As-A-Service Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Firewall-As-A-Service Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

