Gluten Free Food Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, Kellogg’s
Gluten Free Food Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028
Gluten Free Food Market will witness a 9.8% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Gluten Free Food market to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Gluten Free Food Market Breakdown by Type (Bakery Products, Dairy / Dairy Alternatives, Meats / Meats Alternatives, Condiments, Seasonings, and Spreads, Desserts & Ice-Creams, Prepared Food, Pasta and Rice) by Distribution Channel (Grocery Stores, Independent Natural or Health Food Store, Mass Merchandiser, Club Stores, Drug Stores) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Gluten Free Food market size is estimated to increase by USD 0.5 Billion at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 6.2 Billion.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Gluten Free Food Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Gluten Free Food market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hain Celestial Group (United States), General Mills, Inc. (United States), Kellogg’s Company (United States), Kraft Heinz Company (United States), Chobani, LLC (United States), Premier Foods, Conagra Brands, Inc. (United States), Ecotone, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Seitz glutenfrei, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A
Definition:
The gluten-free food market refers to the industry that produces and sells food products that are free from gluten. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye, which can cause adverse reactions in individuals with gluten intolerance or celiac disease. Gluten-free food products are specially formulated to meet the dietary needs of people who cannot tolerate gluten.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Gluten Free Food Market: Bakery Products, Dairy / Dairy Alternatives, Meats / Meats Alternatives, Condiments, Seasonings, and Spreads, Desserts & Ice-Creams, Prepared Food, Pasta and Rice
Key Applications/end-users of Gluten Free Food Market: Grocery Stores, Independent Natural or Health Food Store, Mass Merchandiser, Club Stores, Drug Stores
Market Trends:
Increasing consumer awareness: There is growing awareness among consumers about gluten intolerance and celiac disease, leading to an increased demand for gluten-free food products.
Market Drivers:
Rising prevalence of gluten intolerance and celiac disease: The growing number of individuals diagnosed with gluten intolerance and celiac disease is a significant driver for the gluten-free food market.
Market Opportunities:
Innovation in product development: There is an opportunity for manufacturers to introduce innovative gluten-free food products that offer unique flavors, textures, and nutritional profiles to cater to evolving consumer preferences.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: Hain Celestial Group (United States), General Mills, Inc. (United States), Kellogg’s Company (United States), Kraft Heinz Company (United States), Chobani, LLC (United States), Premier Foods, Conagra Brands, Inc. (United States), Ecotone, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Seitz glutenfrei, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Gluten Free Food Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
