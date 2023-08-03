Global Farm Animal Healthcare Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Farm Animal Healthcare Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Farm Animal Healthcare Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers farm animal healthcare market analysis and every facet of the farm animal healthcare market research. As per TBRC’s farm animal healthcare market forecast, the farm animal healthcare market size is predicted to reach a value of $26.92 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.3% through the forecast period.

The increase in livestock is expected to drive the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Bayer Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Animal Health, Elanco, Merck, Merial (Sanofi), Virbac, Zoetis Animal Healthcare, Vetoquinol, Norbrook, Alivira Animal Health Limited, Phibro Animal Health, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Farm Animal Healthcare Market Segments

1) By Product: Vaccines, Parasiticides, Anti-Infectives, Medical Feed Additives, Other Products

2) By Application: Cattle, Swine, Poultry, Fish, Sheep

3) By End User: Reference Laboratories, Point-of-care Testing or In-House Testing, Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Other End Users

This type of animal healthcare refers to a proactive service that outlines steps for disease prevention, identification, and management in order to promote the health and wellbeing of farm animals. It ensures that disease, injury, and mortality among farmed animals are kept to a minimum.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Farm Animal Healthcare Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Farm Animal Healthcare Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

