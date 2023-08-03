Global Canned And Ambient Food Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Canned And Ambient Food Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s canned and ambient food market forecast, the canned and ambient food market size is predicted to reach a value of $308.92 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.7% through the forecast period.
Higher profit margins will be possible if ambient food manufacturing companies increase their productivity and drive the market going forward. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest canned and ambient food market share. Major canned and ambient food market leaders include Nestle S.A., Abbott Laboratories, The Campbell Soup Company, Unilever plc, The Kraft Heinz Company, Del Monte Pacific Limited, Bonduelle Group, Seneca Foods Corporation.
Canned And Ambient Food Market Segments
1) By Type: Fruit And Vegetable Canning, Specialty Canning, Dried And Dehydrated Food
2) By Application: Food, Snacks, Intermediate Products, Condiments, Other Applications
3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels
These types of foods are defined as foods that are processed and sealed in airtight containers for a longer shelf life by a food preservation method.
