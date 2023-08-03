Galveston, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THE SECOND ANNUAL AIR, CAR, AND BOAT SHOW LOOKS TO THRILL VISITORS BY AIR, LAND, AND SEA AT MOODY GARDENS AUGUST 11 – 13.

GALVESTON, Texas – Visitors will be treated to plane aerobatics and pyrotechnics, warbirds; an expansive array of boats, classic cars, and the interesting stories that accompany them all along with much more at the Moody Gardens Air, Car, and Boat Show August 11 -13.

The action-packed, three-day event will showcase daytime and evening air shows, a car show, and one of the region’s largest boat shows. Guests can experience events around the entire property and at Scholes International Airport next to Moody Gardens. Featured activities include fireworks Friday and Saturday night, vendors for shopping, food, a party at Palm Beach, VIP viewing areas, and more.

Daytime and evening performances will loop, roll and scream through the air at this unique air show that offers it all including pyrotechnics show planes with daredevil pilots sending off fireworks trails to light up the night sky. The air show will feature unique planes such as a Beech 18 and an RV-8 ‘Wild Blue’, and talented pilots to accompany them. Matt Younkin will be flying the Beech 18 in the day and night shows Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. He is a third-generation pilot and son of Bobby Younkin who is considered to be one of the greatest airshow pilots of all time. Matt learned to fly at the age of 14 in a Piper J-3 Cub. Younkin has flown over 85 different types of airplanes ranging from the Piper Cub to the Boeing B-29. He is also a fully rated flight instructor, has over 5,000 hours of total flying time, and currently resides in Siloam Springs, AR.

“Our guests were thrilled with our first event last year as we brought a premier air show back to Galveston,” said John Zendt, Moody Gardens President and CEO, who added the addition of a car and boat show offered even more for the entire family to enjoy ranging from kids to grandparents.”

This year Moody Gardens has partnered with the Houston Boat Show to feature a comprehensive exhibition of boats for enthusiasts to appreciate and perhaps find their very own dream boat. The Car Show is the third focus of this three-day event as the Moody Gardens Convention Center turns into a car lover’s dream as rows of classic vehicles, muscle cars, and dozens of other unique vehicles and the stories that accompany them fill the expo hall.

The event spans the entire weekend with special hotel packages and ticket options that include VIP access to Palm Beach, fireworks and seating areas at the shows, breakfast Sunday morning, and more. Tickets and hotel reservations are available at moodygardens.org.

For more information about the Air, Car, and Boat Show, please visit moodygardens.org/air-car-boat-show/ or call 409-744-4673.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.

###

Attachments

Jaree Hefner Moody Gardens, Inc. news@moodygardens.org Maddie Collins Moody Gardens pr@moodygardens.org