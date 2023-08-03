Bioplastics Market Growth, Share & Industry Trends 2023-2028

Bioplastics Market

What are Bioplastics?

Bioplastics are specialized plastics derived from renewable biomass sources, including oils, vegetable fats, corn starch, straw, woodchips, and food waste, rather than fossil-fuel plastics that are derived from petroleum. They comprise polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), and polybutylene succinate (PBS), which are designed to be biodegradable and decompose over time due to the action of microorganisms. They also consist of bio-based polyethylene (bio-PE), bio-based polyethylene terephthalate (bio-PET), and bio-based polyamides (bio-PA), which are made from renewable resources. They help to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels for plastic production, thereby lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Bioplastics Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for bioplastics as they aid in waste management and decrease landfill waste represents one of the crucial factors impelling the growth of the market.

Besides this, the rising utilization of bioplastics in manufacturing disposable cutlery and packaging for food and beverage products is supporting the growth of the market. In addition, the growing adoption of bioplastics in various industrial applications due to rising public and regulatory pressure to reduce plastic pollution and mitigate climate change is offering a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, the increasing employment of advanced technology in the manufacturing process of bioplastics to improve their mechanical strength, heat resistance, and barrier properties is contributing to the market growth.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Limited (Biome Technologies plc), Eastman Chemical Company, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation), Novamont S.p.A., Solvay S.A., Teijin Limited, Total Corbion PLA and Trinseo.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type and end use.

Breakup by Product:

• Biodegradable

o Polylactic Acid

o Starch Blends

o Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)

o Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

o Others

• Non-Biodegradable

o Polyethylene

o Polyethylene Terephthalate

o Polyamide

o Polytrimethylene Terephthalate

o Others

Breakup by Application:

• Flexible Packaging

• Rigid Packaging

• Agriculture and Horticulture

• Consumer Goods

• Textile

• Automotive and Transportation

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

