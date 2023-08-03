Hypochlorous Acid Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Hypochlorous Acid Market

Who is the largest manufacturers of Hypochlorous Acid Market worldwide?

Olin Chlor Alkali

Lonza

Inovyn

Axiall

AGC Chemicals

Chongqing Tianyuan

Nouryon

Weilite

JCI Chemicals

CYDSA

Kuehne Company

Tessenderlo Group

IXOM

BASF

Nippon Soda

Clorox

Tosoh

Surpass Chemical

Hangzhou Electrochemical

Sachlo

Short Description About Hypochlorous Acid Market:

The Global Hypochlorous Acid market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Hypochlorous acid is a weak acid that can only exist in solution, because it is highly unstable when isolated in a pure form. There are a number of uses for this chemical, most of which take advantage of its strong oxidating properties, which allow it to be used as a bleach and disinfectant, among many other things. Many manufacturers produce this acid for sale to both industrial users and ordinary consumers, and many stores carry it, typically in the household cleaning section. Though it can be safely used when diluted, it can be very dangerous when concentrated.

While this compound can be very useful in many applications, including household laundry, cleaning, and sterilization of clinical environments, it can also be dangerous in certain settings. It is toxic to people and animals, and should not be ingested. It can also cause skin irritation and damage to the eyes, and people should use caution or wear protection when working with it to avoid splashbacks.

Since hypochlorite acid is not stable, we count the hypochlorite salt with ClO-, especially Sodium Hypochlorite and Calcium Hypochlorite. The quantity of hypochlorite acid is converted from the quantity of salt basing on its ClO- content. The sodium hypochlorite in the market is 12.5% solution.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hypochlorous Acid Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hypochlorous Acid market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3925.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 5077.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Due to the very high transportation costs, in most markets, the market share is mainly occupied by local chlor-alkali manufacturers. In terms of global revenue, Olin Chlor Alkali, Lonza, Inovyn, Axiall, AGC Chemicals, Chongqing Tianyuan and Nouryon are the main players in the global market, with about 15% market shares.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Hypochlorous Acid Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Hypochlorous Acid

Laundry Bleach

Urban and Industrial Water Treatment

Cleansing Products

Food & Agriculture

Meat Processing

Disinfecting

Others

What are the types of Hypochlorous Acid available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Hypochlorous Acid market share In 2022.

Sodium Hypochlorite

Calcium Hypochlorite

Which regions are leading the Hypochlorous Acid Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

