August 3, 2023

Tolentino delivers aid in flood-hit towns of Bulacan, Pampanga

MANILA -- Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino on Thursday distributed aid to residents affected by severe flashfloods in the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga.

Tolentino, through his 'TOLigtas' program, turned over relief items consisting of food packs in Calumpit, Bulacan through Mayor Glorime Faustino and in Pampanga through 4th district Rep. Anna York Bondoc and Board Member Nestor Calara.

Bulacan and Pampanga have already been placed by their respective Sangguniang Panlalawigan under the State of Calamity due to heavy rains and severe flooding brought by the effects of southwest monsoon (habagat) which was also intensified by Typhoon Egay.

Around 172 barangays in 16 towns and three cities in Bulacan are currently affected by floods with depths ranging from six inches to seven feet based on the latest report from the Office of Civil Defense, while a total of 232 barangays in 15 local government units (LGUs) are affected in Pampanga.

During Wednesday's Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, Tolentino, the panel chairman, called out the leadership of National Irrigation Administration (NIA) over the supposed unannounced release of excess water from Bustos Dam which caused severe flooding in several provinces in Central Luzon.

