Air based Defense Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach $283 Billion By 2027

Air based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Air based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the air based defense equipment market research. As per TBRC’s air based defense equipment market forecast, the air based defense equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $283.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.2% through the forecast period.

Rapid advances in wireless technology and miniaturization (which refers to designing smaller components for equipment) are expected to drive innovation in the air-based defense market, thus driving the market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest air based defense equipment market share. Major players in the market include Lockheed Martin Corporation; Airbus Group SE; The Boeing Company; Leonardo SpA; Bae Systems plc; Raytheon Technologies Corporation; Honeywell International Inc.; Northrop Grumman Corp.

Air based Defense Equipment Market Segments

1) By Type: Fighter Aircrafts, Military Helicopters, Military Gliders and Drones

2) By Operation: Autonomous Air based Defense Equipment, Manual

3) By Component: Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command and Control System, Others

This type of defense equipment refers to support and auxiliary equipment used in air-based defense operations such as aircraft, and radars. The main components of air-based defense equipment or systems include mobile pieces in air and composite installations on ground.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Air based Defense Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Air based Defense Equipment Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

