Panel Filters Market worth $9.9 Billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.2 %, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Panel Filters Market is projected to grow from USD 8.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 9.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2027, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as rising awareness about air quality levels, government regulation for efficient filtration, and are rising demand from non-residential sector are driving the panel filters market. Restrain for the market include rising environmental concerns with increasing air conditioners (ACs) sale causing to an increase in the air pollutants that are released during the functioning of the systems. Opportunities in panel filters markets include rapid transformation through IoT in panel filters, wherein panel filters are connected to the Internet to enable data sharing and improving operations for better efficiency, and predictive maintenance schedule. Moreover, shortage of skilled labor is challenge for panel filters markets.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=118890404

Browse In-Depth TOC On "Panel Filters Market”

165 - Market Data Tables

52 - Figures

171 - Pages

List of Key Players in Panel Filters Market:

Camfil AB (Sweden) AAF International (US) AFPRO Filtration Group (Netherlands) Mann+Hummel(Germany) Parker Hannifin (US) Donaldson Company (US) Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Panel Filters Market:

Drivers: Rising awareness about air quality levels Restraints: Rising environmental concerns. Opportunity: Rapid transformation through IoT in panel filters. Challenges: Shortage of skilled labor.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=118890404

Key Findings of the Study:

By Material, Synthetic accounted for the largest share in 2021 By type, Reusable panel filters accounted for the largest share in 2021 APAC is projected to account for the largest share of the Panel Filters in 2021

Synthetic are estimated to be the largest material in Panel Filters. These synthetic filters are utilized as pre-filters in Air Handling Unit (AHU) for non-residential applications. These filters improve the life span of primary filters (bag filters or HEPA filters) by filtering larger airborne particles. For residential applications, these filters are suitable for people that are suffering from asthma and allergies.

Non-Residential is estimated to be the largest market for Panel Filter market. The non-residential industry includes commercial buildings, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, electronics & semiconductor, data centers, and others. Panel filters are used in AHU and chillers in HVAC systems. These panel filters are primarily used as pre-filters for main filters (HEPA or bag filters). Their function is to capture larger airborne particles and act as the first step in the air filtration process. These filters save cost by extending the life of expensive final filters (HEPA, bag, and others).

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=118890404

The panel filters market is segmented based on application into residential and non-residential. Panel filters are widely used for air filtration in ventilation systems. These filters improve indoor air quality and protect indoor HVAC system parts from airborne particles. Residential segments include the usage of air filters in central HVAC systems. For non-residential applications, these are used as pre-filters to reduce the number of airborne particles from reaching the main filters. An increase in demand from building & construction, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, automotive, and other industries has led to the growth of the panel filters market. The non-residential segment is the larger segment by application for the panel filters market owing to increased demand for air filtration in various applications.

The panel filters market is studied for five regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific commands the largest share of the total panel filters market in terms of value. In Asia Pacific, China and India are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The increased demand for panel filters in Asia Pacific is due to the growing demand from non-residential application such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Browse Adjacent Markets Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com