Doughnuts Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Who is the largest manufacturers of Doughnuts Market worldwide?

Dunkin’ Brands

Daylight Donuts

Mister Donut

Honey Dew Donuts

Krispy Kreme

Tim Horton’s

Robin’s Donuts

Donut King

Mad Over Donuts

J.CO Donuts

Short Description About Doughnuts Market:

The Global Doughnuts market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

A doughnut or donut is a type of fried dough confectionery or dessert food. The doughnut is popular in many countries and prepared in various forms as a sweet snack that can be homemade or purchased in bakeries, supermarkets, food stalls, and franchised specialty vendors.

Doughnuts are usually deep fried from a flour dough, and typically either ring-shaped or a number of shapes without a hole, and often filled, but can also be ball-shaped (the "hole"). Other types of batters can also be used, and various toppings and flavorings are used for different types, such as sugar, chocolate, or maple glazing. Doughnuts may also include water, leavening, eggs, milk, sugar, oil, shortening, and natural or artificial flavors.

North America is the largest region of Doughnuts, with a market share about 45%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, etc. The industry's leading producers are Dunkin 'Brands, Krispy Kreme and Tim Horton's, and they had about 25% combined market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Doughnuts Market

In 2020, the global Doughnuts market size was USD 15260 million and it is expected to reach USD 19230 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2027.

Global Doughnuts Scope and Market Size

Doughnuts market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Doughnuts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Doughnuts Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Doughnuts

Food Service

Retail Stores

What are the types of Doughnuts available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Doughnuts market share In 2022.

Cake Style

Yeast Style

Which regions are leading the Doughnuts Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

