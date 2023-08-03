Collectible Card Game Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Collectible Card Game Market

Who is the largest manufacturers of Collectible Card Game Market worldwide?

Hasbro Inc.

Blizzard Entertainment

Cygames

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Magic

Konami

Magic Duels

KYY games

Bushiroad

The Global Collectible Card Game market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

A collectible card game (CCG), also called a trading card game (TCG), among other names, is a strategy card game created in 1993 and consists of specially designed sets of playing cards. These cards use proprietary artwork or images to embellish the card.

The global Collectible Card Game market size is projected to reach US$ 36660 million by 2028, from US$ 12900 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2022-2028.

Hasbro Inc.,Blizzard Entertainment, CyberAgent (Cygames), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., Konami, Supercell, KYY games, Bushiroad ,Nintendoetc. are the key suppliers in the global Collectible Card Game market. Top 5 took up only 27.46% of the global market in 2019.

PC Games

Mobile Device Games

Others

What are the types of Collectible Card Game available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Collectible Card Game market share In 2022.

Digital

Physical

Which regions are leading the Collectible Card Game Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

