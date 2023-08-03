Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market Size, Share, Drivers, Trends And Forecast Report For 2023-2032

Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the alzheimer’s disease treatment market size is predicted to reach $7.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The growth in the alzheimer’s disease treatment market is due to increasing cases of Alzheimer's. North America region is expected to hold the largest alzheimer’s disease treatment market share. Major players in the alzheimer’s disease treatment market include Allergan, Eisai Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merz Pharma, H. Lundbeck A/S Biogen.

Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market Segments

• By Drug Class: Cholinergic, Memantine, Combined Drug, AChE inhibitors, Immunoglobulins

• By Drug Type: Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Receptor Antagonists

• By Therapeutics: Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Receptor Antagonists, Other Therapeutics

• By Geography: The global alzheimer’s disease treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Alzheimer’s disease treatment refers to a medication designed and developed to treat Alzheimer's. This treatment, which targets the protein beta-amyloid and is an immunotherapy, aids in the reduction of amyloid plaques, which are brain lesions connected to Alzheimer's disease. The progression of this disease causes severe memory impairment and the person may lose the ability to carry out everyday tasks.

