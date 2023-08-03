Air Purification Equipment Market Size, Share, Forecast, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the air purification equipment market size is predicted to reach $89.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The growth in the air purification equipment market is due to increasing health problems due to air pollution. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest air purification equipment market share. Major players in the air purification equipment market include Daikin Industries Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Camfil Group, Philips Electronics N.V, LG Electronics Inc.

Air Purification Equipment Market Segments

• By Product Type: Stand-Alone Air Purification Equipment, Induct Air Purification Equipment

• By Technology: HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitators, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, Other Technologies

• By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global air purification equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The air purification equipment refers to a device used for removing contaminants from the air in a room to improve indoor air quality.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Air Purification Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

