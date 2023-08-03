Diesel Genset Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Diesel Genset Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global “Diesel Genset Market” research report is a compilation of analysis and data gathered from various sources to assist businesses in understanding the state of the market by type of trends and by competitor Applications. Their insights assist them in drawing well-informed conclusions and developing successful growth strategies.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Diesel Genset Market

A diesel generator is the packaged combination of a diesel engine, a generator and various ancillary devices (such as base, canopy, sound attenuation, control systems, circuit breakers, jacket water heaters and starting system).

Diesel genset are used in places without connection to a power grid, or as emergency power-supply if the grid fails, as well as for more complex applications such as peak-lopping, grid support and export to the power grid.Figure Picture of Diesel Genset

The global Diesel Genset market size was valued at USD 22260 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 31070 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.9 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Diesel Genset key players include Caterpillar, Cummins, Kohler, MTU, Volvo, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 70 percentage.

US is the largest market, with a share over 25 percentage, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 40 percentage.

In terms of product, >300 Kw is the largest segment, with a share over 45 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Land, followed by Water, etc

Market segmentation

Diesel Genset market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Diesel Genset market report are:

Caterpillar

Kohler

Cummins

MTU

Volvo

MHI

Briggs Stratton

Kipor Power

Generac

Dresser_Rand

MultiQuip

Himoinsa

APR Energy

GE Energy

Pramac

F.G.Wilson

JCB

Wartsila

Yanmar

Wasker Neuson

Atlas Copco

Kirloska

Market segment by Type

60-300 Kw

>300 Kw

Market segment by Application

Land Diesel Genset

Marine Diesel Genset

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Diesel Genset product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Diesel Genset, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Diesel Genset from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Diesel Genset competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Diesel Genset breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Diesel Genset market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

Chapter 13, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Diesel Genset.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Diesel Genset sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion.

