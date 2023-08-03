Automotive Tire Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Automotive Tire Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global “Automotive Tire Market” research report is a compilation of analysis and data gathered from various sources to assist businesses in understanding the state of the market by type of trends and by competitor Applications. Their insights assist them in drawing well-informed conclusions and developing successful growth strategies.

Automotive Tire is a ring-shaped component that surrounds a wheel's rim to transfer a vehicle's load from the axle through the wheel to the ground and to provide traction on the surface traveled over. Most tires are pneumatically inflated structures, which also provide a flexible cushion that absorbs shock as the tires rolls over rough features on the surface. Tires provide a footprint that is designed to match the weight of the vehicle with the bearing strength of the surface that it rolls over by providing a bearing pressure that will not deform the surface excessively.

The global Automotive Tire market size was valued at USD 133540 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 170370 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.5 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global automotive tire key players include Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, Hankook, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share over 56 percentage.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 35 percentage, followed by Europe and North America with the share about 33 percentage and 25 percentage

Bridgestone

GoodYear

Continental

Michelin

Sumitomo

Hankook

Pirelli

Yokohama

Zhongce Rubber

Toyo Tire Corporation

Cooper Tire

Apollo Tyres

KUMHO TIRES

Linglong Tire

MRF

Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)

Sailun Group

Nokian Tyres

Triangle Tire Group

JK TYRE

AEOLUS TYRE

Giti

Nexen Tire

Market segment by Type

Replacement Tires

OE Tires

Market segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Tire product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Tire, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Tire from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Tire competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Tire breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Automotive Tire market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

Chapter 13, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Automotive Tire.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Tire sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion.

