Westminster Barracks / DUI- Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1005211

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                           

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 8/2/23 at 2228hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot Rd, Newfane

VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Juvenile                                             

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a Trooper with Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a motor vehicle violation. While interacting with the operator, Troopers observed signs of impairment. The operator was screen and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. The operator was transported to Dover Police Department for a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluation. The operator was released to a parent with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Family Division on 10/12/23 at 1300 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/23 at 1300 hours        

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Family Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

