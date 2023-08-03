Westminster Barracks / DUI- Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1005211
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 8/2/23 at 2228hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot Rd, Newfane
VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, a Trooper with Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a motor vehicle violation. While interacting with the operator, Troopers observed signs of impairment. The operator was screen and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. The operator was transported to Dover Police Department for a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluation. The operator was released to a parent with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Family Division on 10/12/23 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/23 at 1300 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Family Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600