Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market to Reach $13 Billion by 2031 | 8.1% CAGR

Alzheimer's therapeutics market

The global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market was estimated at $6.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $13 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market was estimated at $6.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $13 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The Alzheimer's therapeutics market refers to the market related to the development, production, and distribution of drugs and treatment options for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects memory, thinking, and behavior, and it is the most common cause of dementia.

The market for Alzheimer's therapeutics is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease globally, the aging population, and the growing awareness and diagnosis of the disease. Additionally, the lack of a cure for Alzheimer's disease and the need for effective treatment options contribute to the demand for therapeutics.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10900

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

Patients who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease were more vulnerable to be infected by coronavirus.

Rise in number of Covid-19 infection in patients with Alzheimer’s disease led to increase in demand for Alzheimer’s therapeutics during the pandemic period.

The global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market is analyzed across drug class, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on drug class, the cholinesterase inhibitors segment garnered more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The others segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.0% throughout the forecast period. The N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist segment is also assessed in the report.

By distribution channel, the drug store and retail pharmacy segment held nearly three-fifths of the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market in 2021, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2031. The online pharmacy segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The hospital pharmacy segment is also analyzed through the report.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬,𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/10197757b458fc2ee30cd32752f2ea4a

Based on region, the market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market report include AbbVie Inc., Biogen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Eisai Co. Ltd., H.Lundbeck A/S, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, and Lupin. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10900

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

X-Ray Detector Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/x-ray-detectors-market

Drug Discovery Informatics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drug-discovery-informatics-market-A07074

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com