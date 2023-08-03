Suspects Sought in a Leaving After Colliding Offense: 2700 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Leaving After Colliding offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 6:30 pm, the suspect’s vehicle collided with the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene without stopping to exchange information.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/a-Azq0EyGgE

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.