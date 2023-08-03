Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:05 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects then assaulted the victim. The suspects took the victim’s property and attempted to take the victim’s vehicle but were unsuccessful. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/nCSmmZZRQIQ

Anyone who can identify these suspects and or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.