5G Chipset Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 36.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR 42.3%

5G Chipset Market

The rising demand for high-speed internet and large network coverage for multiuser gaming, live streaming and file-sharing.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big is The 5G Chipset Market?

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled "5G Chipset Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" by IMARC Group, finds that the global 5G chipset market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 36.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 42.3% during 2023-2028.

What is 5G Chipset?

A 5G chipset is a crucial component found in mobile and wireless communication devices, enabling them to process and transmit data over 5G networks. It consists of multiple integrated circuits (ICs) that manage signal modulation and demodulation, signal amplification, error correction, and data encryption and decryption. It also incorporates radio frequency integrated circuits (RFICs), system-on-chips (SoCs), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), cellular ICs, and millimeter-wave (mmWave) ICs. It is designed to work with both standalone and non-standalone (SA/NSA) sub-6-GHz networks, seamlessly bridging the gap between existing 2G to 4G networks. It boasts dynamic power-sharing capabilities and exceptionally high download and upload speeds.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/5g-chipset-market/requestsample

5G Chipset Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for 5G chipsets, as it offers enhanced connectivity, represents one of the crucial factors impelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising adoption of 5G-enabled devices, including smartphones, tablets, and the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, is positively influencing the market.

In addition, the growing demand for seeking faster data speeds, lower latency, and enhanced connectivity among the masses is positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, the increasing adoption of 5G technology to enable faster data transfer, real-time analytics, and seamless connectivity among enterprises is contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising popularity of connected and autonomous vehicles is bolstering the market growth.

Buy Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=5326&method=1

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Broadcom Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies Ag, Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc, Nokia Corporation, Qorvo, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Xilinx Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type and end use.

Breakup by Chipset Type:

• Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)

• Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

• Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

• Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Breakup by Operational Frequency:

• Sub 6GHz

• Between 26 and 39 Ghz

• Above 39 Ghz

Breakup by End User:

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Automation

• Automotive and Transportation

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

134 N 4th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800