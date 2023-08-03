Global Contract Management Software Market: Empowering Businesses with Seamless Contract Lifecycle Management; says AMI
Global Contract Management Software Market Reached Valuation of US$ 1.99 Bn in 2022, Predicted to Gain CAGR of 14.3% During 2023 – 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contract management software is a digital solution designed to facilitate the creation, negotiation, execution, monitoring, and renewal of contracts throughout their lifecycle. In today's business landscape, contracts have become more complex, often involving multiple stakeholders, various terms, and stringent compliance requirements. This software automates and centralizes contract-related tasks to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and enhance collaboration. By providing a centralized repository for contracts, it enables easy access, tracking, and monitoring of contract data and obligations, while also mitigating risks and ensuring compliance with legal and industry standards. It offers businesses improved visibility into their contract portfolio. Companies can track contract status, monitor key dates, and gain insights into contract performance through analytics, leading to better decision-making and risk management.
Impact of Covid-19 on Global Contract Management Software Market
The Covid-19 pandemic forced businesses to rapidly adopt remote work and digital solutions. Contract management software market became essential for organizations seeking to manage contracts efficiently, securely, and remotely. It played a crucial role in maintaining communication with vendors and customers during lockdowns. Digital contract execution and e-signatures enabled businesses to continue contractual relationships without physical meetings. Furthermore, the integration of AI and automation in contract management software was gaining tremendous momentum. AI-driven contract analytics and automation features helped businesses gain insights from contracts and streamline repetitive tasks. Thus, the global contract management software market experienced steady growth during the pandemic and beyond, driven by the increasing adoption of digital solutions and the need for efficient contract management in various industries.
Key Takeaways: Global Contract Management Software Market
The rise of cloud-based deployment in the contract management software market has indeed fueled its adoption, as it offers numerous benefits, including accessibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based solutions eliminate the need for on-premises infrastructure, making them more attractive and viable for businesses of all sizes. For instance:
• Icertis a leading contract intelligence platform offers a cloud-based contract management software. Their solution enables businesses to manage the entire contract lifecycle, from creation to compliance monitoring. It provides advanced analytics, AI-powered insights, and a user-friendly interface for efficient contract management.
• Agiloft, Inc. provides a highly configurable and cloud-based contract management software designed to accommodate complex contract workflows. It offers automation, collaboration tools, and customizable contract templates to streamline the contract management process for businesses across various industries.
Moreover, as businesses continue to adapt to remote work and global collaborations, cloud-based solutions would likely become even more crucial for seamless contract management across distributed teams and international partners.
Healthcare and life science sector significantly contributed to the revenue of contract management software market in 2022. This sector has unique contract management needs due to the complexity of contracts, regulatory compliance requirements, and the critical nature of the agreements involved. It deals with a large number of contracts involving various stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, insurance providers, and regulatory bodies. Managing this vast number of contracts efficiently requires specialized contract management software solutions. Given the sensitive nature of healthcare and life science contracts, data security and privacy are paramount. Contract management software providers in this sector focus on robust security measures to protect confidential information and comply with data protection laws. For example:
• Contracts related to the licensing of medical technology, patents, or intellectual property require stringent data security measures to safeguard valuable assets and proprietary information.
• With the rise of telemedicine and remote healthcare services, contracts between healthcare providers and telemedicine platforms must prioritize data security and privacy. These contracts may involve the transfer of medical records and patient information through virtual platforms.
• Healthcare and life science organizations frequently engage in data sharing agreements to collaborate on research projects, share patient data, or conduct studies. These agreements must adhere to data protection regulations and ensure that sensitive patient information is securely transmitted and stored.
The U.S. has been one of the largest and most influential countries for contract management software market globally. Its vast economy, diverse industries (including healthcare, technology, finance, government, and manufacturing amongst others), and technological advancements have contributed to this prominence. Moreover, given the stringent regulatory landscape in the U.S., businesses have focused on contract management software solutions that supports compliance with industry-specific regulations, data privacy laws (such as HIPAA), and contractual obligations. Additionally, with increasing prevalence of remote work and mobile devices, contract management software with mobile accessibility has been in demand in North American countries. Mobile-friendly interfaces enable users to access and manage contracts on-the-go, thus further upsurging the demand of the global contract management software market.
Key Companies in the Global Contract Management Software Market:
o Agiloft, Inc.
o Apttus Corporation
o CobbleStone Software
o Contract Logix, LLC
o DocuSign Inc.
o Exari
o GEP
o IBM Corporation
o Icertis
o iContracts
o Ivalua Inc.
o Oracle
o Ramboll Group A/S
o SAP SE
o Wolters Kluwer N.V.
o Zycus Inc.
o Other market participants
Key Segments Profiled in the Global Contract Management Software Market
By Deployment Type
o On-Premise
o Cloud Based
By Component
o Software
o Contract Lifecycle Management
o Document Management
o Services
o API Documentation
o Support & Maintenance
o Others
By Domain
o Legal
o Sales
o Procurement
o Others
By Verticals
o Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
o Communication
o Healthcare & Life Sciences
o Media & Entertainment
o Public Sector
o High Tech
o Energy & Utilities
o Manufacturing
o Others
By Organization Size
o Large Enterprise
o Small & Medium Enterprise
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
