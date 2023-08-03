Bike Locks Market Size, Trends, Growth [2023-2030]

Bike Locks Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Bike Locks Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Bike Locks Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (OEM, Aftermarket), and Types (U-locks, Chain Locks, Folding Locks, Cable Locks, Others). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Bike Locks Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 107 Pages long. The Bike Locks market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Bike Locks Market worldwide?

Blackburn Design

Allegion

ABUS

OnGuard

TiGr lock

Knog

Master Lock

Seatylock

Litelok

GIANT

Tonyon

Hiplok

Oxford Products

Short Description About Bike Locks Market:

The Global Bike Locks market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

A bicycle lock is a security device used to deter bicycle theft, generally by fastening the bicycle to a fixed object, e.g., a bike rack.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bike Locks Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Bike Locks market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1314 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1919.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Europe is the largest Bike Locks market with about 51% market share. Americas is follower, accounting for about 33% market share.

The key players are Blackburn Design, Allegion, ABUS, OnGuard, TiGr lock, Knog, Master Lock, Seatylock, Litelok, GIANT, Tonyon, Hiplok, Oxford Products etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 25% market share.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Bike Locks Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Bike Locks

OEM

Aftermarket

What are the types of Bike Locks available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Bike Locks market share In 2022.

U-locks

Chain Locks

Folding Locks

Cable Locks

Others

Which regions are leading the Bike Locks Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Bike Locks Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Bike Locks market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Bike Locks industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

