Card and Board Games Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Card and Board Games Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Card and Board Games Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Card and Board Games Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Offline Retail, Online Retail), and Types (Card and Dice Games, Collectible Card Games, Miniature Games, RPGs). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Card and Board Games Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 88 Pages long. The Card and Board Games market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Asmodee Editions

Goliath B.V.

Grand Prix International

Hasbro

Ravensburger

The Global Card and Board Games market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Board games are played using a board where pieces or counters are places and moved over the board. It also includes cards and dice games.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Card and Board Games market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Card and Board Games market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Card and Board Games landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Board games are witnessing a high-value proposition for investors and general population than other advanced video games. A major factor that is encouraging the general population to invest is that board games are easy to understand and people can connect with the concept rapidly and can set realistic targets. Hence the increase in crowdfunding platforms for the game publishers is a major factor that is driving the growth of the market.

These games, which were traditionally played in their physical format using boards, cards, dice, and playing tokens, are increasingly being translated into the digital form for devices such as smartphones, computers, video game systems, and tablets. The increasing digitization of these games is one the emerging trends that is going to boost the market during the forecast period.

The board games market continues to face a challenge from the digital games segment, however, the market along with other games segment have remained stable in the past three years.

This report focuses on Card and Board Games volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Card and Board Games market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Card and Board Games



Offline Retail

Online Retail

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Card and Board Games market share In 2022.



Card and Dice Games

Collectible Card Games

Miniature Games

RPGs

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

What are the global trends in the Card and Board Games market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Card and Board Games? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Card and Board Games market?

What Are Projections of Global Card and Board Games Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Card and Board Games? What are the raw materials used for Card and Board Games manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the Card and Board Games market? How will the increasing adoption of Card and Board Games for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global Card and Board Games market worth? What was the value of the market In 2022?

Who are the major players operating in the Card and Board Games market? Which companies are the front runners?

