Camping Equipment Market Outlook 2023, Trends, Sales Analysis, Growth Statistics, Global Forecast Report 2028

Camping Equipment Market Outlook 2023

IMARC Group expects the global camping equipment market to reach US$ 22.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.

The global camping equipment market size reached US$ 15.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.

What are Camping Equipment?

Camping equipment refers to a broad range of gear and supplies specifically designed for outdoor camping activities. It includes various items and tools that are essential for setting up a campsite, providing shelter, cooking, sleeping, and other outdoor activities. It comprises tents, sleeping bags, camping stoves, cooking utensils, coolers, camping chairs, lanterns or flashlights, hiking boots, backpacks, and other camping accessories. It is designed to provide comfort, safety, and convenience while camping in various environments. It can be required according to the type of camping, location, duration, and personal preferences.

Camping Equipment Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing interest of individuals in outdoor recreational activities and adventure tourism represents one of the primary factors driving the demand for camping equipment around the world. Moreover, the rising need for a personalized traveling experience and significant growth in the tourism sector is favoring the growth of the market. It can also be attributed to the growing number of domestic and international tourism, including road trips and outdoor travel experiences. In addition, the increasing health consciousness among people and the rising awareness about physical and mental health is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the advent of various camping programs by numerous leading tourism companies is propelling the growth of the market.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

• ADL-Tent LTD.

• AMG Group Ltd.

• Big Agnes Inc.

• Exxel Outdoors LLC

• Gipfel Climbing Equipment

• Hilleberg the Tentmaker

• Johnson Outdoor Inc.

• MontBell Co. Ltd.

• Nemo Equipment Inc.

• Newell Brands

• Nordisk Company AS

• Oase Outdoors ApS

• Western Mountaineering.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Backpacks

• Sleeping Bags

• Tents and Accessories

• Cooking Systems and Cookware

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

