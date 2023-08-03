Software as a Service (SaaS) Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market

IBM

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft

Fujitsu

Google

Salesforce

Workday

ADP

SAP SE

The Global Software as a Service (SaaS) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Software as a Service (SaaS) market size is projected to reach US$ 234900 million by 2028, from US$ 82030 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Private Cloud accounting for % of the Software as a Service (SaaS) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Customer Relationship Management (CRM) segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Software as a Service (SaaS) market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Software as a Service (SaaS) are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the North America is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and % respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, %, and % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Software as a Service (SaaS) landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Software as a Service (SaaS) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Software as a Service (SaaS) market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Software as a Service (SaaS) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Software as a Service (SaaS) market.

Software as a Service (SaaS) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Software as a Service (SaaS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Human Resource Management (HRM)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Other

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

