Peanut Market [Latest 110 Pages Report] With New Innovations to 2028

Peanut market size was valued at USD 88647.12 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.34% during the forecast period, reaching USD 101845.3 million by 2028.

Global "Peanut Market" Insight Reports 2023-2028 - provides thoroughly researched and evaluated information on the major industry players and the breadth of their operations in the market.

Peanut is one of the most important legume grown in warmer regions such as Asia, Africa, Australia and in The Americas. Peanuts are rich in large number of nutrients such as biotin, copper, manganese, phosphorus, a variety of vitamins and proteins etc. Peanut flour is obtained by crushing peanuts, they are processed to obtain flour with a lower fat content. Peanut flour, after removing the fat content has high amount of protein. The demand for plant based ingredients which also includes of peanut flour is increasing due to consumers demand for healthier food products and cleaner label requirements. Peanut flour is gluten-free and has been considered to be beneficial for heart health. It is used as an alternative flour to make gluten free breads and other bakery products, it is also used as a thickener, flavoring agent, topping for meat and seafood and as an ingredient in smoothies to increase the protein content.

Shandong Chinut

Rizhao Shengkang

Archer Daniels Midland

Qingdao Changshou

Junan Zheng Da

Star Snacks

CUKRA

Kraft Foods Inc.

Hampton Farms, Inc

Olam International

Amanda

Qingdao Baoquan

Shijichun

Puyang Tianli

Vinay Industries

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the world economy continues to suffer from many destructive risks, many companies have experienced bankruptcy and a reduction in exchange rates. After more than two years of the epidemic, the world economy has begun to recover, entering 2023, the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and its global impact on commodity markets, supply chains, prices and The financial situation has led to the decline of international. taste. In particular, the war in Ukraine is causing prices to rise and disruptions in the energy market, working better for energy exporters than being pushed head-to-head to work and many other economies. The invasion of Ukraine has also caused the price of agricultural products to increase, which increases food insecurity and extreme poverty in many emerging and developing countries.

Application Coverage:

Food

Oil

Seed

Other

Product Type Coverage:

Raw

Roasted

