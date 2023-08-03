Edtech Market Size, Revenue, Top Players, Analysis, Business Opportunity 2023-2028

Edtech Market Report 2023

The increasing emphasis on digital learning, rising reliance on smart devices like smartphones, laptops is driving the demand for edtech

August 2, 2023

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Edtech Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global edtech market size reached US$ 194.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 452.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during 2023-2028.

What is Edtech?

Educational technology (edtech) refers to the usage of technology, digital tools, and innovative solutions to enhance teaching, learning, and educational processes. It aims to improve educational outcomes, make learning more engaging and personalized, facilitate access to educational resources, and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of educational practices. It leverages various digital tools and platforms, such as computers, tablets, interactive whiteboards, educational software, online learning platforms, mobile apps, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. It encompasses the integration of technology into various aspects of education, including classroom instruction, curriculum development, assessment, administration, and student engagement.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Edtech industry?

The increasing emphasis on digital learning solutions due to rapid digitization, rising reliance on smart devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and rising penetration of high speed internet connectivity represent one of the primary factors driving the demand for edtech around the world. Furthermore, the growing awareness about the benefits of e-learning solutions and the increasing number of education apps is influencing the market positively. Apart from this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the internet of things (IoT), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), adaptive learning, and cloud computing solutions to create personalized eLearning experiences are providing a thrust to the market growth.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The major players in the market are

• 2U Inc., BYJU'S

• Chegg Inc.

• Class Technologies Inc.

• Coursera Inc.

• Edutech

• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

• Instructure Inc.

• Lenovo Group Limited

• SMART Technologies ULC (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.)

• Udacity Inc. and upGrad Education Private Limited.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Sector:

• Preschool

• K-12

• Higher Education

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Hardware

• Software

• Content

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Breakup by End User:

• Individual Learners

• Institutes

• Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

