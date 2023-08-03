PM Sogavare acts on recommendations to adopt Federal System

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has acted on recommendations by the Guadalcanal Provincial Government, the Eminent Persons Group and Peoples Congress on processes leading towards the potential adoption of the Federal System of Government.

Sogavare announced on Tuesday during celebrations marking the 39th Second Appointed of Guadalcanal Province after considering the process recommended by these three parties on the adoption of State Government system, that he was satisfied that the process recommended would achieve a same outcome if the draft constitution were to be subjected to a peer review.

“As a result, I have directed the Constitutional Reform Unit (CRU) to bring a cabinet paper to get the approval of Cabinet for the immediate implementation of the process for the country to adopt the State Government system,” he said, adding that a Constitutional Amendment Bill to amend Section 61 of the Constitution will be brought to Parliament during this meeting to commence the process”.

Premier Francis Sade greets PM Sogavare during celebrations marking Guadalcanal’s 39th Second Appointed Day at Mamara

The Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation to the Guadalcanal Premier Francis Sade, Members of the Assembly and his colleague Members of Parliament from Guadalcanal in the DCGA for their consistency in pushing this matter with the Government.

“This is demonstrating true leadership and concern for the peace and stability of our country. It is a very important policy to consolidate the very fragile peace process and consistent with the recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report currently discussed in Parliament,” Sogavare said.

He openly pledged that as Prime Minister of the country, he does not want to repeat the carelessness that saw this country descending to chaos because leaders failed the people on this subject.

“I want to assure the people of Guadalcanal and this nation that I will not fail you on this matter,” the Prime Minister said.

ENDS///

-GCU Press