Death Investigation-Tinmouth 08/02/2023
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4004630
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Steven Gelder
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/02/23 at 2100 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 140, Tinmouth
INCIDENT: Death Investigation-non-suspicious
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/02/2023 at approximately 2100 hours Vermont State Police in Rutland were contacted regarding a death that had occurred along VT RT 140 in the town of Tinmouth. State police identified a 75 year old male decedent parked within his vehicle along a pull-off. This death is not considered suspicious and there is no cause for public concern. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Steven Gelder-Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks at 802 388 4919.