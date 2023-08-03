Death Investigation-Tinmouth 08/02/2023

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4004630

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Steven Gelder

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/02/23 at 2100 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 140, Tinmouth

INCIDENT: Death Investigation-non-suspicious

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/02/2023 at approximately 2100 hours Vermont State Police in Rutland were contacted regarding a death that had occurred along VT RT 140 in the town of Tinmouth. State police identified a 75 year old male decedent parked within his vehicle along a pull-off. This death is not considered suspicious and there is no cause for public concern. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Steven Gelder-Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks at 802 388 4919.