Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,631 in the last 365 days.

Death Investigation-Tinmouth 08/02/2023

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B4004630

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Steven Gelder                           

STATION: New Haven              

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 08/02/23 at 2100 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 140, Tinmouth

INCIDENT: Death Investigation-non-suspicious

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/02/2023 at approximately 2100 hours Vermont State Police in Rutland were contacted regarding a death that had occurred along VT RT 140 in the town of Tinmouth. State police identified a 75 year old male decedent parked within his vehicle along a pull-off. This death is not considered suspicious and there is no cause for public concern.  The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

 

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Steven Gelder-Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks at 802 388 4919.

 

 

You just read:

Death Investigation-Tinmouth 08/02/2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more