Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Set to Grow Rapidly, Valued at USD 1466.5 million by 2026

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market

Various health benefits offered by hydrolyzed collagen, rise in adoption of hydrolyzed collagen in the pharmaceutical industry

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There are several health and beauty benefits associated with the ingestion of Hydrolyzed Collagen. For instance, the ingestion of hydrolyzed collagen enhances the health of skin by reducing the dryness and wrinkles. It also increases the muscle mass, improves bone health, and provides relieve from joint pain. Moreover, hydrolyzed collagen has wide application in different industries such as food & beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics industry, and more. This is due to the different functionalities offered by hydrolyzed collagen. It acts as a binding agent, stabilizer, emulsifier, fining agent, foaming agent, and more. Furthermore, it is available in liquid, powder, and capsule forms in the market through different distribution channels that include online stores, medical stores, and others.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6139

The global hydrolyzed collagen market size was valued at $ 928.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1466.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026. The health & nutrition segment in the hydrolyzed collagen market is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The demand for nutricosmetics or ingestible beauty product is now swiftly spreading worldwide due to rise in disposable income of consumers, change in lifestyles along with growth in concern among the consumers regarding their appearance and desire to have a healthy skin & hair.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around one-third of the market, owing to busy lifestyles and improper food habits along with the rising health issues in the region. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase in consciousness of ingredients in products, rise in demand for ethical and natural cosmetics in countries such as Brazil.

The global hydrolyzed collagen market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and region. Based on form, it is classified into liquid, powder, and capsules. By application, the market is divided into food, health & nutrition, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐀 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2aafb508fdea8708c2dcbf4e6b38d112

Recently, the sports nutrition has become a macro trend and is a substantially growing market worldwide. This is attributed to growth in consumer awareness regarding the benefits related to exercise and sports nutrition products including nutritional bar, sports beverages, and more, which further extended the scope of sports nutrition products from a professional athlete’s niche market to a prevailing consumer market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players operating in the hydrolyzed collagen industry are Nitta Gelatin, Inc., GELITA AG, FOODMATE CO., LTD., Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (ZXCHEM). , GELNEX, SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited, Rousselot, Connoils, Naturin Viscofan GmbH, and Essen Nutrition.

The manufacturers of sports nutrition products are focusing toward the benefits along with the safety, quality, and the natural source of the ingredients they use, offering safe ingredients with proven benefits to their consumers. Therefore, there is an increase in use of hydrolyzed collagen among sports nutrition manufacturers as it is derived from natural source, clean label, and is an excellent source of protein. Thus, this factor is expected to drive the hydrolyzed collagen market growth.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6139

There are several health and beauty benefits associated with the ingestion of hydrolyzed collagen. For instance, the ingestion of hydrolyzed collagen enhances the health of skin by reducing the dryness and wrinkles. It also increases the muscle mass, improves bone health, and provides relieve from joint pain.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Collagen Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/collagen-market-A11055

Instant Dry Yeast Market - https://alliedmarketresearch.com/instant-dry-yeast-market-A13175

Energy Supplement market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/energy-supplement-market-A16879

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.