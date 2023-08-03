Work nearing completion on Mingo County traffic signal project

Page Content

Work is almost complete on a project to install traffic lights at a heavily traveled Mingo County intersection.



In January, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) awarded a contract for $339,500 to Davis H. Elliot Construction Company to install traffic signals at the intersection of WV 65 and US 119 (Corridor G) at Belo. WVDOH conducted a traffic study at the intersection and determined it was a good candidate for adding traffic signals.

Ted Whitmore, P.E., director of the WVDOH Traffic Engineering Division, said traffic studies showed that traffic from WV 65 had increased over the past five years. WVDOH also studied things like how fast traffic was moving on Corridor G at the T intersection, how hard it might be to see traffic on the corridor from WV 65, and how many accidents had occurred in the area.



“The new configuration is anticipated to improve the operation and the safety of the intersection,” said Rob Pennington, P.E., WVDOH District 2 Engineer.



Construction and installation of the new traffic signals entails changing traffic patterns at the intersection, so Pennington urged drivers to pay attention to the changes and watch out for workers and vehicles in the work zone. The project is expected to be complete by mid-August.



