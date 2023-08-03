Submit Release
Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Dividend

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers or the Company) (NYSE: TNK) today reported the Company's results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The cash dividend is payable on August 25, 2023 to all shareholders of record as at August 14, 2023.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 44 double-hull tankers (including 25 Suezmax tankers and 19 Aframax / LR2 tankers), and has eight time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of spot tanker market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers’ Class A common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK.”

