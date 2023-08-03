Top-Rated First Aid Training Provider Expands to South Brisbane, Opening Express Courses at Capalaba & Carindale

My First Aid Course has been met with high acclaim at its Northside locations, amassing over 1,500 5-star verified online reviews.

My First Aid Course will open its first South Brisbane locations, enabling time-poor locals to access highly-rated, efficient first aid training closer to home.

We understand the time constraints many people face, and our express format first aid training allows individuals to get certified quickly without sacrificing the quality of instruction.” — Mal Thompson - Managing Director (My First Aid Course)

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- My First Aid Course, North Brisbane's top-rated first aid course provider, is set to open new Southside training venues in Capalaba and Carindale in September 2023. This expansion marks the company's first locations in South Brisbane, and demonstrates their continued commitment to making quality first aid training accessible to all Brisbane residents.

"With our new locations in Capalaba and Carindale, we're excited to extend our efficient and affordable training to South Brisbane and Redlands," shares Mal Thompson, Managing Director of My First Aid Course. "We understand the time constraints many people face, and our express format first aid training allows individuals to get certified quickly without sacrificing the quality of instruction."

Established on a training model designed for busy individuals, My First Aid Course provides a blended learning experience where much of the theory is completed online, allowing for a shorter, focused practical session. This approach makes obtaining essential first aid and CPR certification an achievable goal, even for those with demanding schedules. The new South Brisbane first aid venues will offer the same express format for all courses, including advanced first aid and resuscitation.

My First Aid Course has been met with high acclaim at its northside locations, amassing over 1,500 5-star verified online reviews and the company anticipates the same positive reception from South Brisbane residents. Reviewers praise the training provider’s engaging, thorough, and efficient course delivery, solidifying its position as a preferred choice for first aid training in the area.

For both venue openings, My First Aid Course is now accepting bookings on their website, giving early enquirers the opportunity to secure their spot at one of the first sessions, for which spaces are limited during the opening month. Given the popularity of courses at other locations, those interested are encouraged to book their place promptly to avoid disappointment.

"This is an exciting milestone for us," concludes Thompson. "We're thrilled to bring our highly-rated training to the Redlands and South Brisbane area and help more Brisbane residents become confident, certified first aiders."

For more information about the new venue, courses offered, and to join the waitlist, visit the My First Aid Course website.

Why Brisbane loves My First Aid Courses | How it works